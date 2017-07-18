Jacksonville Elected Officials Could Run For Third Term Under City Bill

Jacksonville elected city officials would be able to serve three consecutive terms instead of two under a proposal that’s advancing in City Council.

Bill sponsor Matt Schellenberg said officials term out right as they’re catching their stride, and longer in office would mean better work.

“I think that three, four-year terms basically will help the city, not only here but in the legislatures going forward, because it does take you long, and even after 12 years you’re learning something,” Schellenberg said.

However, Councilman Greg Anderson said while he agrees there’s a steep learning curve for elected officials, he’s not convinced four more years are needed.

“I believe there are real advantages to the ideas and energy brought forward by newly elected officials,” Anderson said during Tuesday’s Rules Committee meeting.

The bill passed the Finance and Rules committees Tuesday, both by 5-2 votes.

Next, the full Council will have to approve it before it would go on the ballot, giving voters the final say in 2018.

Besides Council members, the additional term would also apply to officials including School Board members, the sheriff, property appraiser and elections supervisor.

