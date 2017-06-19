Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Make Final 4 In Best Cap-Logo Contest

By 1 hour ago

The navy ball cap Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp players wear on their home field beat out 32 other minor league baseball teams to make it into the final four of a best cap-logo contest put on by the website Baseball America.

Jacksonville’s feisty, pink muscle-bound J-shrimp is up against the Vermont Lake Monsters’ blue-and-green turtle in the penultimate round.  Meanwhile, the Norfolk Tides’ trident-armed seahorse logo is duking it out with New Orleans’ crown-wearing Baby Cakes logo on the opposite bracket.

Fans have until midnight Friday to decide which team in each bracket will head to the final round of the logo contest. 

Cyd Hoskinson can be reached at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter.com @cydwjctnews

