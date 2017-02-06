Jacksonville LGBT-Inclusive HRO Gets Green Light In Committee, With Major Change

A Jacksonville City Council committee voted Monday morning to recommend the full City Council vote yes on expanding the city’s human rights ordinances to protect LGBT people.

However, the Neighborhoods, Community Investments and Services Committee vote comes with a big change to the human rights bill 2017-15, regarding business exemptions.

Jacksonville's HROs protect people on the basis of characteristics like race and religion in the areas of housing, employment and public businesses. The HRO bill would add sexual orientation and gender identity to the list.

Currently, human rights ordinances come with exemptions. Small businesses with fewer than 15 employees can discriminate in hiring, and the same goes for religious organizations with it comes to hiring, housing and public accommodations.

But the committee amended the definition of a small business in the HRO bill to “50 employees or fewer” when it comes to hiring LGBT people. That means businesses that employ up to 50 employees could refuse to hire someone based on their being gay or transgender.

Under the amended version of the bill, businesses with more than 14 employees could still be subject to a discrimination complaint if they refuse to hire someone based on race or religion.

The amendment passed 5-to-1 in the committee made up of six council members. Councilman John Crescembeni called the different standards for LGBT people versus other protected groups a “two-tiered system.”

He said, “That’s insane.”

Councilmember Joyce Morgan asked the committee to reconsider the amendment after the vote because she changed her mind, but her request to take another vote failed by a 3-to-3 vote.

At the end of the meeting, council members Morgan, Crescimbeni, Garrett Dennis and Scott Wilson voted in favor of expanding the city’s human rights ordinances with the employer amendment. Bill Gulliford and Doyle Carter voted not to recommend it.

A committees vote is just a recommendation to the full council. Committees can add amendments, vote in favor or against a bill, or recommend it be withdrawn, but it’s up to the full council to decide whether to accept those recommendations.

The bill will go through the Rules and Finance committees this week before a final vote expected on Feb. 14 at the regular City Council meeting.

This story will be updated.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.