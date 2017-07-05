Jacksonville Mayor Budgets For $8 Million Investment In EWC

Edward Waters College President Nat Glover and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry announce a more than $8 million city investment in the college.
Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is proposing a more than $8 million city investment in Edward Waters College, the oldest historically black college in Florida. The money would pay for a new community athletic field and refurbished campus housing.


EWC President Nat Glover said the changes will make the students and surrounding community safer and healthier.

EWC junior Jakori Duffy had just finished microbiology class Wednesday when he heard about the proposed athletic field. He said, as a football player, he thinks it’s needed.  

“We actually need something nice to play on so we can stay healthy during the season,” Duffy said.

Curry wants to put $4 million into the new field, which will be built between the college and the old James Weldon Johnson Academic and Career Training Center building EWC acquired last year from the Duval County School District.

Glover said home football games would be played on the new field, instead of at area high schools. It will also be a place for the community to exercise, he added. Edward Waters is in an area of town, called Health Zone 1, which has the greatest unmet health needs in Duval resulting in high rates of diabetes and heart disease.

“So to have access to recreational facilities that will facilitate a healthy environment,” Glover said. “There will be a track around the football field where people can come in the safe environment and walk to track.”

But Glover said he’s most excited about $4.4 million proposed for refurbishing one of the school’s all-male dormitories, plagued by air conditioning issues and mold.

Glover said 95 percent of EWC students use financial aid, but the dorm conditions negatively affect retention at the school. He said this investment will help retain students who can’t afford to drop out.

“They will end up ... taxpaying, revenue producing and serving this community,” he said. “If they drop out, then it will be just the opposite. That price tag will be 10 times as much, all the way up from unemployment to the prison system.”

Curry said EWC has stepped up and created a “beacon of light” for the community.

“(This) sends a message to other neighborhoods in all of Jacksonville, set a goal, strive towards the goal, your city and community will recognize you and step up and be with you,” Curry said.

If City Council approves the funding, Curry said construction could start within a year. The mayor is set to release his full proposed budget July 17.

UPDATE: Duval School Board Approves $1 Per Month EWC Lease

By Aug 2, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Updated 10:45 p.m.

The Duval County School Board approved leasing a building to Edward Waters College, with an option for the college to purchase the property.

The former James Weldon Johnson Academic and Career Training Center approved Edward Waters taking over the vacant building for classroom space at Tuesday’s meeting.

Edward Waters President Nat Glover Nominated HBCU President Of The Year

By Jul 10, 2015
Edward Waters College

Edward Waters College President Nathaniel Glover has been nominated for “Best Male HBCU President of the Year.” HBCU stands for historically black colleges and universities.

He is one of six nominated for the award, presented by HBCU Digest.

Glover says his success is a team effort.

“I think that me being honored is certainly worthy of recognition," Glover said, "but the fact of the matter is what we were doing here at Edward Waters College in general earned that nomination.”

Edward Waters College Overcomes Challenges; Sees Striking Increase In Applications

By Jun 3, 2015
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Edward Waters College is reporting a dramatic increase in the number of applications submitted for its next school year.  

Jacksonville’s historically black college has struggled with filling desks in the past.

On a weekday afternoon at Edward Waters College, there aren’t many students out and about on campus, but that could be changing soon.

Joel Walker is the Director of Admissions at the college. He said the school received more than 3,000 applications this year. During the same time last year, he says only 1,800 applied.

Mental Health and Care Access: Northeast Florida Areas In Need Of Improvement

By Apr 28, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Duval County’s suicide rate is far higher than the state average — that’s what the latest community Health Needs Assessment Study found.

Local healthcare providers presented the data and improvement plans Thursday.

Black Babies In Duval County Almost 3 Times More Likely To Die Before First Birthday

By Jun 30, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

 

Florida’s infant mortality rate is lower than ever, but that isn't the case in the northeastern part of the state.

Duval County's infant mortality rate is higher than the state average, and a disproportionately high number of babies who die are African-American, according to the Duval County Health Department.

 