Jacksonville Police Seek Help IDing Witnesses In Art Walk Shooting

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help identifying witnesses to a shooting in downtown Jacksonville on Jan. 4. Police have released this surveillance video, which shows the moments after the double shooting near Art Walk that left two teens injured.

According to a news release from JSO, the video shows the victim as he walked into the alley of SunTrust, located at 76 S. Laura Street, after the shooting occurred. Several people can be seen in the video assisting one of the victims. Investigators are asking for help identifying witnesses observed in this video.

Anyone who can help identify the witnesses is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or emailJSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

As our partner News4Jax reported, Sheriff Mike Williams said earlier this month the shooting was not a random act of violence. Police said two teens were shot in an alley on North Laura Street, a few blocks from Hemming Park where the monthly Art Walk event was underway.

"Something got those parties in that alleyway together," Williams said.

He also said the two teen victims are not cooperating with police. Benwah Wilson, 16, was shot in the foot. He plays football for the Raines High Vikings, according to a team website. The other victim, 17-year-old Gregory Richardson, was shot in the leg, police said.