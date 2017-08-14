Macquarie Financial Company Expanding On Jacksonville’s Southbank

An Australian financial services company is promising to create 50 jobs as it expands its operation on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

Macquarie Group received state and local money with the promise of more than 100 jobs when it opened just over a year ago.

At the company’s ribbon cutting for the expansion Monday, Mayor Lenny Curry said, “Jacksonville is hot.”

“We continue to see these job announcements,” Curry said. “The private sector’s investing here. They see the access to students coming out of the universities in and around the area, the quality of life, the regulatory environment that we’re streamlining, a tax base that we’re not raising taxes on.”

Macquarie’s Jacksonville headquarters is on the fifth floor of Riverplace Tower.

It will be taking over the fourth floor for its human-resources and business-services teams.

WJCT's Ryan Benk contributed to this article.

