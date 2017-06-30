More Businesses Would Promote Human-Trafficking Awareness Under Jacksonville Bill

By 1 hour ago

Jacksonville City Councilman Tommy Hazouri has introduced a bill that would require more businesses post human trafficking awareness signage.
Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

A Jacksonville City Councilman wants more types of businesses to be required to post human-trafficking awareness signs.

Although a 2015 state law requires the signs in strip clubs and massage parlors, labor trafficking often happens in different types of establishments.  

Under a city ordinance, Jacksonville massage parlors and adult entertainment spots can be fined $500 if they don’t post signs, printed out online, with trafficking awareness information, including the phone number for the National Human Trafficking Resource Center hotline: 1 (888) 373-7888. 

After City Council adopted the policy  last year, Councilman Tommy Hazouri has a new bill

“(It) would increase the awareness signage for human trafficking around the city, specifically at businesses that are hotbeds for human trafficking,” he said.

The bill adds hotels and restaurants to the list of establishments required to post the signs under state and city laws.

Northeast Florida attorney Crystal Freed, who almost exclusively represents victims of trafficking, agrees with the expansion.

“I think it’s a move in a positive direction because it’s adding establishments other than the typical venues that you find sex trafficking,” Freed said. 

She said the original city ordinance ignored restaurant and hotel workers, as well as support staff like maintenance workers, who are targets for labor trafficking.

And Freed said she hopes Hazouri’s bill isn’t the end of the conversation because the community needs better education about how to spot trafficking. Much of it happens in home services, like housekeeping or lawn care, she said.  

This March, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Lt. Kevin Goff told the City Council that labor trafficking is 10 times harder to investigate than sex trafficking.  And though Hazouri is targeting labor trafficking with his hotel signage, Undersheriff Pat Ivey told Council last year that sex trafficking is prevalent in the more than 150 hotels in Jacksonville.

Florida ranks third in the country for the number of human trafficking cases documented by the national resource center database.  Last year, the top referrer of callers to the hotline was a Department of the State “Know Your Rights”  pamphlet given to those who get work visas.

Hazouri says he’s working out some logistics of his bill, like who would be responsible for monitoring restaurants and whether all of them would have to post the signs. He said he’ll soon schedule a workshop with other Council members, the state attorney's office and JSO.

State law already requires the signs be posted in other well-traveled places, including highway rest areas, emergency rooms and airports.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.   

Tags: 
human trafficking
sex trafficking
labor trafficking
Tommy Hazouri

Related Content

City Human Trafficking Meeting Brings Forth Need For Resources, Cultural Shift

By Mar 13, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said more resources for human trafficking victims and community awareness are essential to addressing the problem in Jacksonville.

Several City Council members met with State Attorney Melissa Nelson, Sheriff Mike William, and others Monday to talk about how to help.


Hotels Left Out Of City Human Trafficking Bill, For Now

By Apr 26, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville officials are trying to figure out how to enforce a new state law requiring certain businesses to post human-trafficking awareness signs.

Under a proposed bill, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office would issue $500 citations to businesses not in compliance. The state law requires strip clubs and massage parlors to post the signs.


Jax Council Talks Fining Adult Entertainment Businesses For Not Posting Human Trafficking Sign

By Apr 4, 2016
Jacksonville City Council building
Ray Hollister / WJCT News

The Jacksonville City Council is looking at how to enforce a new state law requiring human-trafficking-awareness signs to be posted in certain businesses and public areas.

Councilman Tommy Hazouri is sponsoring a bill requiring businesses to pay up to $500 if they don’t post a sign.

The required sign urges people to call a national human-trafficking hotline if they or someone they know are being forced to engage in work or prostitution and can’t leave.

Do Prostitution Arrests Help Women Get Out Of Sex Trade? Trafficking Survivor Says No

By Dec 22, 2016
Mariah Nicol Photography

Over the past five years, Jacksonville police have made about 1,000 arrests for buying, selling, or soliciting sex. Eight of every 10 arrests involved female offenders — many for second or third offenses.  

Jacksonville police officers said the threat of arrest for prostitution is a deterrent, but other cities are focusing less on jail time.