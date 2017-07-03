Nemours Offers 24/7 Pediatrician Visits Through New Smartphone App

The CareConnect app is available for Apple or Android devices.
Nemours Children’s Health System has launched an app that allows pediatricians to treat kids through their parents’ smartphones or computers.

 

Through the CareConnect app, available 24 hours a day, doctors can diagnose common illnesses, including rashes, stomach viruses and colds.

 

“The app gives some extra guidance from a medical professional, and it allows busy families to receive care in a convenient way,” said Nemours spokeswoman Erin Wallner. “It also allows parents to not have to expose a well child to germs that they might get while waiting at an urgent care office or in a sick room at the pediatrician's office.”

 

The CareConnect app is available for Apple and Android smartphones or tablets. CareConnect can also be accessed through a website.

 

Users do not have to be current Nemours patients, and appointments are not necessary. Once logged in, parents can select from a number of pediatricians. They are then given the option to wait in a virtual waiting room or have a text sent to them when the pediatrician is ready to video conference.

 

“There’s usually a two- to three-minute wait period, and that is so the provider can search to see if you’re a current Nemours patient and find out if there is any kind of background information on your child available,” Wallner said.

 

In addition to making diagnoses, doctors can send prescriptions to pharmacies and provide doctor's notes through the app.

 

Wallner said the service is not currently covered by  insurance plans, and the telemedicine visits cost a flat rate of $49.

 

 

