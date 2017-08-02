New VA Clinics OK'd For Jacksonville, 5 Other Florida Cities

By 10 hours ago
  • The VA clinic on North Jefferson Street in Jacksonville opened in October of 2012.
    The VA clinic on North Jefferson Street in Jacksonville opened in October of 2012.
    Department of Veterans Affairs

Jacksonville is one of six Florida cities Congress has approved for new VA outpatient facilities. 

The U.S. Senate Tuesday night unanimously approved $18.6 million to replace the Veterans Administration outpatient clinic in Jacksonville.

An email from Florida Senator Bill Nelson said the expenditure is part of a broad veterans’ health care bill called the VA Choice and Quality Employment Act of 2017.

Also in the legislation:

  • $12.2 million for a replacement outpatient clinic in Daytona Beach
  • $12.2 million for a new medical and a new mental health clinic in Gainesville
  • $5 million for a clinic in Ocala
  • $13.3 million for a replacement mental health clinic in Tampa
  • $10.7 million for a clinic in Lakeland

Nelson said the seven new and replacement clinics will make it easier for military veterans to get the care they need.

Last week’s approval by the U.S. House of Representatives means the bill now heads to the president’s desk to be signed into law. 

More than 1.5 million military veterans call Florida home.

Contact Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Tags: 
veterans administration
outpatient clinics
senator bill nelson
military veterans
Local
State

Related Content

Florida Veterans Honored In St. Augustine As Congressional Panel Examines St. Johns County VA Clinic

By Gregory Todaro Jun 25, 2015
Gregory Todaro / WJCT News

Gov. Rick Scott was in St. Augustine Thursday for a Veterans’ Service Award Ceremony.

At the same time as the ceremony, a Washington congressional panel was taking a look at problems with the St. Johns County Department of Veterans Affairs clinic.

Florida Congressman Wants VA Clinic Built Closer To Where Veterans Live

By Mar 11, 2015
Ron Desantis' Facebook Page

A Northeast Florida Congressman is asking the federal government to change the planned location of a new veterans’ clinic in St. Johns County.

Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-FL6) asked the Government Accountability Office to review data the Department of Veterans Affairs used to determine the location.

His letter comes after St. Johns County officials voiced concern. They say the proposed placement is not close enough to where veterans live in the county. St. Johns County performed its own geographic analysis and delivered its findings to the VA, but has not heard back.

Business Brief: Bunker Labs Invites Veterans To Business Boot Camp

By WJCT News Staff May 16, 2016
Distenfield head shot
John Burr

A new Jacksonville nonprofit that helps veterans start businesses is getting grant money from financial-services company JPMorgan Chase.

In this week’s “Business Brief,” analyst John Burr introduces WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo to the veteran in charge of Jacksonville’s Bunker Labs, Derek Distenfield.