Pedestrian, Bike Lanes Coming To Atlantic Boulevard Intracoastal Bridge

Cyclists and pedestrians will soon have a safer route across the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge on Atlantic Boulevard.

Starting Thursday, the Florida Department of Transportation will begin installing bike lanes and sidewalks on the westbound span of the bridge, while bicycle lanes only will be added to the eastbound side.

FDOT spokeswoman Debbie Delgado said crews will also be working on barriers that separate the sidewalk from the bicycle lanes and roadway.

“We are going to be adding a 1 foot, 6 inch aluminum rail on top of the existing cement barrier walls that are located on existing westbound and eastbound spans of the bridge,” Delgado said.

Given Jacksonville's large cycling community and the bridge’s proximity to Atlantic Beach, FDOT is eager to get the project underway.

“It’s going to enhance the safety of pedestrians and bicyclists,” Delgado said. “We have a big bicycling community all over town, and this is going to be another great way to access the beaches.”

Workers will also bury fiber optic cables underneath Atlantic Boulevard, from San Pablo Road to Mayport Road. The cables will be used to provide more accurate traffic control information to the state.

Throughout the construction, lane closures are expected between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., except during peak traffic hours, holidays or special events.

The project is expected to be completed as early as January, Delegado said, at a cost of about $2 million.

Photo: "Virginia Key bike lane" used under Creative Commons.

Matthew Farina can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org and on Twitter @themaddyice.