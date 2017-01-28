Related Program: 
Reveal

Reveal: Split Down The Middle

By 4 minutes ago
Related Program: 
Reveal
  • As Donald Trump assumes leadership of a divided nation, Reveal heads to Jacksonville, Florida, one of the most divided cities in America.
    As Donald Trump assumes leadership of a divided nation, Reveal heads to Jacksonville, Florida, one of the most divided cities in America.
    Anna Vignet for Reveal

As Donald Trump assumes leadership of a divided nation, Reveal heads to Jacksonville, one of the most divided cities in America.

Trump has promised to make some big changes during his first 100 days in office. He’s talked about tackling issues such as immigration, education and law enforcement. And while some people can’t wait for these changes to happen, others dread them.

AIRING: 1 p.m., Saturday; noon, Thursday

In this show, you’ll hear voices from both sides, and we’ll revisit these people in the coming months as the administration’s plans unfold.

Jacksonville is our host Al Letson’s hometown, and the people there are pretty much split down the middle on politics.

On Election Day, the vote was almost 50-50. Jacksonville considers itself part of the conservative Bible Belt, but many progressives also live there, and there’s a growing LGBT population and arts community.

On this hour of Reveal, we look at policing, immigration, education and other issues through the eyes of people with very different perspectives and find that residents here are not on the same page.

Reveal is a weekly radio program produced by The Center for Investigative Reporting and PRX.

For more, check out our website and subscribe to our podcast.

Tags: 
Reveal

Related Content

1/25/2017: Reveal In Jacksonville; Metro Rooter; Leadership Jacksonvile; 'Violins Of Hope'

By Jan 25, 2017

Wednesday on First Coast Connect, we spoke by  phone with “Reveal”  host Al Letson about this weekend’s episode that focuses on Jacksonville. He was joined by WJCT reporter Lindsey Kilbride and Florida Times-Union reporter Ben Conorack who contributed to the program. We also spoke with Tom McLaughlin, owner of Metro Rooter for our going green segment on how he turns old household grease into useful products. Leadership Jacksonville CEO Jill Langford Dame joined the show to discuss their upcoming seminar to train local political candidates and we welcomed Amnon Weinstein, one of the most respected violin makers in the world, who is in Jacksonville for Sunday’s “Violins of Hope” concert by the Jacksonville Symphony Orchestra. The concert features 16 violins recovered and restored from the Holocaust.  

      

Reveal: Fighting Over Our Most Precious Resource

By Jan 17, 2017
Anna Vignet for Reveal

Next to the air we breathe, it’s the planet’s most precious resource: fresh water. And it’s disappearing.

The world’s largest food company describes the lack of water as a looming catastrophe that is expected to play out in the coming decades.

12/21/2016: Al Letson; Stop The Bleed; Meet The Patels; AARP- Jacksonville

By Dec 21, 2016

Wednesday on “First Coast Connect,” guest host Jessica Palombo spoke with “Reveal” host Al Letson about an upcoming episode focusing on Jacksonville. We heard from Trauma One paramedics Chad McIntyre and J.D. Montgomery on their goal to train people to stop life-threatening bleeding. We spoke on the phone with the the co-directors of the PBS documentary “Meet the Patels,” Ravi and Geeta Patel, and American Association of Retired Persons - Jacksonville field coordinator Justine Conley talked about some of the events the organization has planned for 2017.   

   