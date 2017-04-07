St. Johns Riverkeeper Files Federal Dredging Suit Against Army Corps

By 8 hours ago

Credit Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT News

The St. Johns Riverkeeper has filed a federal lawsuit to try to block plans to deepen the river for larger ships to enter JaxPort.

The nonprofit Riverkeeper filed the suit Friday against the Army Corps of Engineers for its environmental analysis of a proposed 7-foot deepening of 13 miles of the St. Johns River.

Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman said the challenge is a record review.

“Did the Army Corps do what they needed to do to prove that it’s environmentally acceptable? And then did they prove that it’s in the federal interest, that it’s in the national or public interest from an economic perspective?” Rinaman said.

MORE | Read the lawsuit below

The complaint alleges inadequate proposed environmental offsets for the deepening, and an incomplete and flawed environmental analysis.  

Rinaman said her nonprofit believes the dredge isn’t economically justified or environmentally sustainable.

The Army Corps Jacksonville dredging project manager has said during a 2015 panel the impact study was cut short, but all steps were completed.

The Army Corps didn’t immediately return a call for comment.

JaxPort hasn’t locked down funding to begin the proposed dredge.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Tags: 
St. Johns River

Related Content

Riverkeeper Starts Two Weeks Of River Awareness Tours

By Mar 15, 2017
Jesse Hanson

The St. Johns Riverkeeper is hosting a two-week event to acquaint Northeast Florida residents with the river.

Riverkeeper spokeswoman Shannon Blankinship said many people see the river when driving over a bridge, but not many actually get up close and personal with the water.

Other Cities Question Funding Behind Bill Similar To Jacksonville Conservation Measure

By Dec 19, 2016
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

A Jacksonville City Council bill is asking for more environmental conservation money for North Florida. The language in the measure is based on a resolution a new group is pushing Florida city governments to adopt, and some Florida city officials are questioning the group’s motives.


First Coast Connect: Latest St. Johns River Study A Mixed Bag

By Sep 12, 2016
Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT

The good news about the St. Johns River is that nitrogen levels are down and there is a drop in overall emissions of toxic chemicals in the region but algae blooms are still a major concern.

Those are some of the findings of the ninth annual St. Johns River Report.

The report is a collaboration between Jacksonville University, the University of North Florida, Florida Southern College and Valdosta State.        

Jacksonville Council Talks Local Dredge Funding With JaxPort

By Apr 5, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Officials from JaxPort and the city met Wednesday to talk about possible local funding to deepen the port for larger ships.

Councilman Bill Gulliford met with Council President Lori Boyer and JaxPort’s interim CEO Eric Green to discuss dredging 13 miles of the St. Johns River, but Gulliford said there’s no definite federal or state funding source.

St. Johns River Dredging Forum Stirs Up Old Arguments

By Jul 22, 2015
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

St. Johns River deepening was the topic of a public forum Tuesday night in Neptune Beach.  

The Beaches Democratic Club invited a panel of experts to weigh the benefits and drawbacks of dredging near JAXPORT.  

Jacksonville has long debated whether a portion of the St. Johns River should be deepened from 40 feet to 47 feet.