Toxic Algae Bloom In Doctors Lake Threatens Swimmers' Health

By 14 hours ago
  • Blue-green algae makes swimming in Doctors Lake in Clay County an unhealthy activity.
    Blue-green algae makes swimming in Doctors Lake in Clay County an unhealthy activity.
    St. Johns Riverkeeper

A blue-green algae bloom in Doctors Lake is posing a serious health risk to swimmers.

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman said water samples taken the week of July 10 detected the presence of microcystin toxin in the Clay County lake that feeds into the St. Johns River. 

Rinaman said the concentration of microcystin in the Clay County lake was more than three times higher than what the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency considers safe for human exposure.

“And we’re very concerned because Doctors Lake is very popular,” she said, “not only with boaters and fishermen but also there’s a Boy Scout camp there.”

Samples taken from Doctors Lake by the St. Johns River Water Management District on July 12 confirmed the Riverkeeper’s findings, Rinaman said.

“We were hoping the state would issue a health advisory,” she said, “but unfortunately they decided just to do a regular warning telling people to stay away from algae without notifying the public that they could potentially be in harm’s way.

Blue-green algae blooms are typically caused by excess water pollution. Exposure can cause skin irritation, stomach ailments, itchy eyes, asthma, and, at high levels, liver damage.

To alert the Florida Department of Environmental Protection of an algal bloom, call 855-305-3903 or go to reportalgalbloom.com.

Contact Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 or on Twitter at  @cydwjctnews.

SaveSave

Tags: 
Doctors Lake
blue green algae
Algal Blooms
Local

Related Content

See Algae On The St. Johns River? Florida Officials Want To Hear From You

By Jul 1, 2016
Florida Department of Environmental Protection

Florida environmental officials want to hear from boaters who spot potentially dangerous algae on and around the St. Johns River.

Duval Health Department Reminds About Danger Of Blue-Green Algae

By Jul 15, 2015
Mark Sadowski / Flickr

The Duval County Health Department is reminding people to avoid algae in the St. Johns River.

Health officials want people to know the dangers of blue-green algae in the St. Johns.

Environmentalists Protest Proposed Water Legislation Over Algae Concerns

By Apr 15, 2013
Kevin Meerschaert

Environmentalists around the state are protesting two bills in the legislature they say will lead to more algal blooms in the St. Johns River and other waterways.