VIDEO: Explore Northeast Florida's Sal Taylor Creek Preserve

WJCT presents a collaboration between the University of North Florida's Environmental Center and Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida on 19 short videos showcasing the city, state and national parks of the First Coast, produced by Sean Lahav, a project leader in the environmental leadership program.

Sal Taylor Creek Preserve

Sprawling in the rural western part of Jacksonville, Sal Taylor Creek is a lightly visited park that's worth exploring. It offers great opportunities for equestrian romps and wildlife observation.

Hours: Sunrise to sunset daily

Parking: Parking spots and lots for horse trailers are available

The Basics

Covering a little over 400 acres, Sal Taylor Creek Preserve predominantly consists of pine woods with patches of wetlands around Sat Taylor Creek in southwestern Jacksonville. Often quiet with few visitors, the park, which abuts other conservation areas, is home to piebald deer, gopher tortoises and turkies, as well as a panoply of wildflowers and plants.

Amenities

A favorite spot for horseback riders, the park features horse tie-ups as well as parking for horse trailers. Picnic tables are also onsite.

Activities

The pet-friendly park accommodates hiking, horseback riding, biking, wildlife observation, picnicking, kayaking and canoeing.

Trails

Sal Taylor Creek Preserve has about four miles of trails, including equestrian paths. The trails of Sal Taylor Preserve link to those in the Cecil Field Conservation Corridor.

Location

The park is located in the far southwestern tip of Jacksonville, along a creek system that eventually spills into St. Johns River.

Directions

Via I-10: Head west on I-1o and take exit 350 for Cecil Commerce Center Parkway. Stay on the road for a close to 2 miles and turn right onto New World Avenue. Make a right onto Normandy Boulevard and then a left onto Nathan Hale Road. You will reach the reserve in 1 ½ miles.