VIDEO: Explore Northeast Florida's Tideviews Preserve

WJCT presents a collaboration between the University of North Florida's Environmental Center and Public Trust Environmental Legal Institute of Florida on 19 short videos showcasing the city, state and national parks of the First Coast, produced by Sean Lahav, a project leader in the environmental leadership program.

Tideviews Preserve

A short distance from Atlantic Boulevard, amidst the hustle of the city, Tideviews Preserve offers some not-to-miss tranquility, complete with fishing and strolling near the Intracoastal Waterway.

Hours: 7:30 a.m. to sunset daily

Parking: Ample public parking is available.

The Basics

A hidden gem in Atlantic Beach, Tideviews Preserve might be relatively small, but it has a big personality. Overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway, its marshy location is home to a slew of birds, including ospreys, great egrets, herons, wood storks and spoonbills, as well as plenty of fish.

Amenities

Despite its modest acreage, the park boasts a canoe launch and a fishing pier that doubles as a scenic overlook, equipped with benches. On site is also a gazebo that reveals some peaceful marsh vistas.

Activities

With its short part-boardwalk, part-paved walkway, Tideviews Preserve is an idyllic spot for leisurely strolls, fishing, canoeing and bird watching.

Trails

Tiny in size, Tideviews Preserve features a 2,500-foot trail that starts with the boardwalk.

Location

Tideviews Preserve sits close to the intersection of Mayport Road and Atlantic Boulevard, but cannot be directly reached from Atlantic, requiring a tour through a neighborhood off Mayport Road.

Directions

Via Atlantic Boulevard: From downtown Jacksonville, head east on Atlantic Boulevard and turn left onto Mayport Road. Make a left onto West 10th Street. and then another left onto Orchid Street. Turn right on West 3rd Street and right onto Main Street. Turn right onto West 1st Street and then left on Begonia Street, where Tideviews Preserve starts.