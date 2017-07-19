WJCT's Beyond The Core: A Northeast Florida Listening Tour

Many people in Jacksonville never come in contact with those outside their core communities.

That's why WJCT News is embarking on a journey called Beyond the Core to start a citywide conversation about what unites the people who call Duval County home and what makes our smaller communities unique.

We’ll spend time getting to know you in each of these areas:

Naval Air Station Jacksonville, July 26 at 5:30 p.m. (open to U.S. Navy service members and their families)

(open to U.S. Navy service members and their families) Northside: August (tentative)

Southside: September (tentative)

Westside: October (tentative)

Arlington: November (tentative)

The Beaches: December/January (tentative)

The WJCT News team will lead Beyond the Core discussions to listen and learn — no recording devices or microphones are allowed. Then later, we might follow up with some of our attendees to produce stories that let the rest of the city know what we learn on our journey.

All sessions are free to attend, and dinner will be provided.

If you’re interested in partnering with WJCT News to host a listening session in your neighborhood, or you have any questions about this project, please email WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo at jpalombo@wjct.org.