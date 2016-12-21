12/21/2016: Al Letson; Stop The Bleed; Meet The Patels; AARP- Jacksonville

Wednesday on “First Coast Connect,” guest host Jessica Palombo spoke with “Reveal” host Al Letson about an upcoming episode focusing on Jacksonville. We heard from Trauma One paramedics Chad McIntyre and J.D. Montgomery on their goal to train people to stop life-threatening bleeding. We spoke on the phone with the the co-directors of the PBS documentary “Meet the Patels,” Ravi and Geeta Patel, and American Association of Retired Persons - Jacksonville field coordinator Justine Conley talked about some of the events the organization has planned for 2017.

Al Letson

When Jacksonville voters went to the polls last month, they were almost evenly split between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Clinton edged out Trump in the River City, 48 percent to 47.7 percent. It’s just one of the ways Jacksonville is a divided city. That’s what brings “Reveal” host Al Letson back to his hometown: to talk to people who are excited, as well those who are scared, about what will happen under a Trump administration. The episode is scheduled to air just ahead of the inauguration. Reveal airs weekly on 89.9 FM at noon Saturday, and rebroadcast 1 p.m.Thursday.

Stop The Bleed

The Paramedics with TraumaOne want to train more than a thousand regular people to stop life-threatening bleeding. The Stop the Bleed campaign arose from tragedies like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death in trauma.

Meet the Patels

A documentary airing Monday on WJCT Public Television is a journey to find love.

“Meet the Patels” has been called a real-life “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” It’s about a single Indian-American man’s quest for love with the help of his traditional family. It has received high acclaim after airing at several film festivals around the country.

AARP- Jacksonville

The AARP has about 125,000 members in Jacksonville. It is hosting several events next year including a job fair for those over the age of 50 on Feb 16 in the studio of WJCT.

