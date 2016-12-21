Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

12/21/2016: Al Letson; Stop The Bleed; Meet The Patels; AARP- Jacksonville

By 17 hours ago
Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

Wednesday on “First Coast Connect,” guest host Jessica Palombo spoke with “Reveal” host Al Letson about an upcoming episode focusing on Jacksonville. We heard from Trauma One paramedics Chad McIntyre and J.D. Montgomery on their goal to train people to stop life-threatening bleeding. We spoke on the phone with the the co-directors of the PBS documentary “Meet the Patels,” Ravi and Geeta Patel, and American Association of Retired Persons - Jacksonville field coordinator Justine Conley talked about some of the events the organization has planned for 2017.   

   

Al Letson

When Jacksonville voters went to the polls last month, they were almost evenly split between Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton. Clinton edged out Trump in the River City, 48 percent to 47.7 percent. It’s just one of the ways Jacksonville is a divided city. That’s what brings “Reveal” host Al Letson back to his hometown: to talk to people who are excited, as well those who are scared, about what will happen under a Trump administration. The episode is scheduled to air just ahead of the inauguration. Reveal airs weekly on 89.9 FM at noon Saturday, and rebroadcast 1 p.m.Thursday.

Stop The Bleed

The Paramedics with TraumaOne want to train more than a thousand regular people to stop life-threatening bleeding. The Stop the Bleed campaign arose from tragedies like the Sandy Hook Elementary School shootings. Uncontrolled bleeding is the number one cause of preventable death in trauma.  

Meet the Patels

A documentary airing Monday on WJCT Public Television is a journey to find love.

“Meet the Patels” has been called a real-life “My Big Fat Greek Wedding.” It’s about a single Indian-American man’s quest for love with the help of his traditional family. It has received high acclaim after airing at several film festivals around the country.  

AARP- Jacksonville      

The AARP has about 125,000 members in Jacksonville. It is hosting several events next year including a job fair for those over the age of 50 on Feb 16 in the studio of WJCT.

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Tags: 
Al Letson
Reveal
Trauma One
Meet the Patels
AARP
first coast connect

Related Content

Reveal: Decoding Discrimination In America’s Temp Industry

By Julia B. Chan- Reveal Jan 13, 2016
people wait in a temp office
Reveal

Business is booming for staffing agencies across the country – the temporary jobs sector is one of our fastest-growing industries in terms of employment. But there's another side to the temp world: a blatant system of racial discrimination that evokes practices of America's pre-civil rights era.

'SOTRU' Host Al Letson Wins Peabody Award

By Apr 21, 2015
Agnes Lopez

He’s a playwright, poet and nationally renowned public radio host. And Jacksonville’s own Al Letson is also a Peabody Award winner.

Letson’s acclaimed program "State of the Re:Union" won a George Foster Peabody award for its 2014 season.

It is the highest accolade offered in the broadcasting business. Letson joins such luminaries as Bob Hope, Bing Crosby, Katie Couric and Julia Child at the very pinnacle of the industry.

Sadly, SOTRU is sunsetting due to challenges involved with fundraising.

AARP To Hold Free Vietnam War Documentary Screening

By Mary McIntyre Jul 22, 2015
Flickr

AARP Florida plans to hold a free screening of a documentary about the Vietnam War this Saturday at WJCT.

AARP’s Summer Movie Classics presents “Last Days In Vietnam,” which looks at the final days of the war and the stories of those who escaped.

Jacksonville Public Library Offering Older Patrons Help With Housing, Health And More

By Sep 9, 2015
Moreford in chair
Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

The Jacksonville Public Library is one of four in the nation that have won grants targeting customers over age 50. The downtown library is using $25,000 from the AARP Foundation to assist customers with everything from housing to finding a job.