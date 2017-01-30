1/30/2017: Trump Immigration Ban; First Coast Success - Gottlieb; Breast Cancer Research

Monday on First Coast Connect, we discussed President Trump’s executive order to ban travel from seven Muslim-majority countries with Travis Trice and Michelle Clowe from Jacksonville’s World Relief, Asghar Syed from Emerge USA and immigration attorney Ericka Curran with Florida Coastal School of Law. In this month’s segment of First Coast Success, Karen Brune Mathis spoke with Native Sun founder Aaron Gottlieb and we were joined by former TV anchor Donna Deegen to talk about next month’s 26.2 with Donna Marathon and Dr. Keith Knutson, immunologist and breast cancer researcher at the Mayo Clinic about a breast cancer vaccine trial.

Trump Immigration Ban

There was confusion and large protests at airports around the country this weekend, after President Trump issued an executive order Friday banning travel to the US from seven Muslim-majority countries. The sweeping order shut the border to refugees as well, causing global chaos and intense criticism. Our guests discussed the process to become an immigrant in the U.S. and what is being done to help immigrants locally.

First Coast Success- Gottlieb

He’s the owner of Jacksonville’s thriving Native Sun grocery stores.

In today’s First Coast Success, Karen Brune Mathis of the Financial News and Daily Record talks with grocery mogul Aaron Gottlieb.

Breast Cancer Research

The 26.2 with Donna marathon is Feb. 12. It’s one of the most prominent events dedicated to helping raise funds and awareness of breast cancer victims and researchers. Runners from around the world come to Jacksonville to participate. Knutson spoke about a breast cancer vaccine trial at Mayo.

