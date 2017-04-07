4/7/2017: Media Roundtable; Steve Berry; Sofilla

Friday on “First Coast Connect” our weekly Media Roundtable featured Florida Times Union reporter Dan Scanlan, WJCT reporter Lindsey Kilbride, Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth and WJCT Business Analyst John Burr. We also spoke with local author Steve Berry about his latest thriller “The Lost Order” and we heard a live in-studio performance from Miami-based band Sofilla.

Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed local reaction to President Trump ordering air strikes against Libya in response this week’s gas attack that killed 87 civilians, including 13 children. It also talked about Mayor Lenny Curry presenting his pension reform plan to City Council and the Duval County School Board opposition to a bill in Tallahassee that would force the district to share local tax dollars with private charter schools.

Steve Berry

Berry has built a huge national following and has had his books reach the top of the New York Times Bestseller list. His historical novels centered around the exploits of former Justice Department agent Cotton Malone. “The Lost Order” is his latest and it centers on the lost history and secrets of The Knights of the Golden Circle, the largest and most dangerous clandestine organization in American history. This group amassed billions in stolen gold and silver, all buried in hidden caches across the U.S. Ever since the end of the Civil War, treasure hunters have searched for the gold, but little of that immense wealth has ever been found. Now, 160 years later, two factions of what remains of the Knights of the Golden Circle want that lost treasure, one to spend it for their own ends, the other to preserve it.

Sofilla

Miami-based Sofilla is an indie bossa nova band that combines funk, jazz and indie rock to create a unique South Florida sound. They play Friday night at the Mellow Mushroom in Avondale.

