Related Program: 
First Coast Connect

4/7/2017: Media Roundtable; Steve Berry; Sofilla

By 11 hours ago

Friday on “First Coast Connect” our weekly Media Roundtable featured Florida Times Union reporter Dan Scanlan, WJCT reporter Lindsey Kilbride, Folio Weekly editor Claire Goforth and WJCT Business Analyst John Burr. We also spoke with local author Steve Berry about his latest thriller “The Lost Order” and we heard a live in-studio performance from Miami-based band Sofilla.  


Media Roundtable

Our panel discussed local reaction to President Trump ordering air strikes against Libya in response this week’s gas attack that killed 87 civilians, including 13 children. It also talked about Mayor Lenny Curry presenting his pension reform plan to City Council and the Duval County School Board opposition to a bill in Tallahassee that would force the district to share local tax dollars with private charter schools.         

Steve Berry

Berry has built a huge national following and has had his books reach the top of the New York Times Bestseller list. His historical novels centered around the exploits of former Justice Department agent Cotton Malone. “The Lost Order” is his latest and it centers on the lost history and secrets of The Knights of the Golden Circle, the largest and most dangerous clandestine organization in American history. This group amassed billions in stolen gold and silver, all buried in hidden caches across the U.S. Ever since the end of the Civil War, treasure hunters have searched for the gold, but little of that immense wealth has ever been found. Now, 160 years later, two factions of what remains of the Knights of the Golden Circle want that lost treasure, one to spend it for their own ends, the other to preserve it.

Sofilla

Miami-based Sofilla is an indie bossa nova band that combines funk, jazz and indie rock to create a unique South Florida sound. They play Friday night at the Mellow Mushroom in Avondale.

Producer Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.

Tags: 
President Donald Trump
Mayor Lenny Curry
Pension reform
duval county school board
Steve Berry
Sofilla
first coast connect

Related Content

Jacksonville Mayor Unveils Pension Reform Details To City Council

By Apr 6, 2017
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Jacksonville City Council members got their first look at Mayor Lenny Curry’s pension reform plan Thursday.

Curry’s been tight-lipped about just how his half-cent sales tax and other reform measures would save the city money.


Congress Reacts To Trump's Syria Missile Strike

By Geoff Bennett 15 hours ago

Updated at 10:30 a.m. ET

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill want the Trump administration to outline a broader strategy in Syria following the president's decision to authorize U.S. missile strikes Thursday night in response to the apparent chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar Assad.

Duval School District Fears Losing Capital Dollars To Charter Schools

By Apr 4, 2017
Credit 401(K) 2012 / Flickr

Updated at 7:58 p.m.

The Duval County School Board unanimously passed a resolution Tuesday against state legislation that would require the district share some of its levied tax dollars with privately run public charter schools.

Board members gave a presentation against the legislation, which is gaining traction in the Senate and House.

Bestselling Author Steve Berry On 'The Lincoln Myth'

By May 20, 2014
Kelly Campbell / Courtesy of Steve Berry

Retired secret agent Cotton Malone will come face-to-face with the mysterious forces of secret war fought over a flaw in the United States Constitution that has been waged since before the Civil War began.