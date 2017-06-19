6/19/2017: Haroon Moghul; Admiral James Stavridis; Women's Build; Cole Pepper

Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with author Haroon Moghul (00:55) about his new memoir “How to Be a Muslim.” We were also joined by retired North Atlantic Treaty Organization commander Admiral James Stavridis (28:43), who talked about his new book “Sea Power: The History and Geopolitics of the World’s Oceans.” Habijax CEO Mary Kay O’Rourke (40:27) gave us a preview of the 2017 Women’s Build, and Cole Pepper (47:26) brought us the latest sports news.

Haroon Moghul

Moghul was just another undergraduate student juggling term papers and romantic crushes when the Sept. 11 attacks turned him into America’s Muslim explainer. As the president of New York University’s Islamic Center, Moghul found himself on TV, in print and on airwaves talking about issues of faith and terrorism. Moghul’s devout parents had moved to the U.S. in the 1970s from Pakistan but had lived with religious doubt bordering on atheism for most of his adult life.

Admiral James Stavridis

Since the time of the Greeks and the Persians clashing in the Mediterranean, sea power has determined world power. Stavridis is one of the nation’s most decorated naval officers. A retired four-star admiral with 35 years of active service in the Navy, Stavridis served as the Supreme Allied Commander for Global Operations at NATO, from 2009 to 2013. In his book, he shows us how the geography of the oceans has shaped the destiny of nations, and how naval power has helped create the world we live in today.

Women’s Build

It’s the 2017 Women’s Build, a new campaign from HabiJax to provide struggling female head of household families in Jacksonville with the strong foundation of home ownership.

A press conference 2 p.m. Tuesday in the New Town neighborhood is scheduled to announce the building of two houses in October.

Cole Pepper

The Sharks are no longer undefeated. The Armada also lost this weekend. Florida State lost their opening game to Louisiana State at the College World series, but Florida beat Texas Christian and next plays Louisville. FSU faces elimination when it plays Cal State Fullerton on Monday.

