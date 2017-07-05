7/5/2017: Right On Crime; 'Moveable Feast' With Anita Cominskey; Shortstack Theatre Company

Related Program: 
Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with Chelsea Murphy (01:11) from Right on Crime about prison reform in Florida. The latest segment of “Moveable Feast” featured Anita Comiskey (25:26) and her product Amelia Toffee, and 5 & Dime founding member Craig Leavitt and Shortstack Theatre Company co-artistic directors Emily Suarez and Avery Sedlacek (36:27) talked about their upcoming summer acting camps. 


Right On Crime   

The U.S. is the industrial world's most prolific jailer. Florida will spend more than $2.4 billion this year on the state prison system. On any given day, Florida's jails house 50,000 people, each at an average of $64 per day, totaling more than $1.2 billion in taxpayer dollars. Increasingly, conservatives are calling for smart justice reforms to the system, joining their progressive colleagues.

‘Moveable Feast’ With Anita Comiskey

It’s a new and tasty product that’s grown wildly in popularity in just two years on the market. Leigh Cort of the Women’s Food Alliance talks with Comiskey about her delicious creation, Amelia Toffee. It’s available in stores across Florida and soon will be moving into other markets, including Atlanta.  

Shortstack Theatre Company

The 5 & Dime Theatre Company has teamed up with Shortstack Theatre Company, a troupe of six former Douglas Anderson students who are now enrolled in performing arts programs at some of the best colleges and universities across the country.

They are offering three week-long theater camps this summer for kids and still have several spots still open.

