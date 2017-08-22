8/22/2017: Yellow House; STEM Girls; Jennifer Berman; FSCJ Business Speaker Series

Monday on “First Coast Connect,” arts activist and former Cummer Museum Director Hope McMath told us about her new project, Yellow House (01:06). Junior Achievement Program Manager Sabrina Kinslow talked about the organization’s goal to get more girls interested in science, technology, economics and math classes (27:43). We heard from Dr. Jennifer Berman from the TV show “The Doctors,” who’s the keynote speaker at WJCT’s Girls Day Out conference this Saturday (35:33), and First Florida Credit Union CEO Brent Lister and Florida State College at Jacksonville Dean of Business Annette Barrineau talked about the college’s new Business Speaker Series (43:39).

Listen to the program.

Yellow House

Yellow House is a place where art and action combine to make change. It’s designed to serve as a catalyst for thought-provoking exhibitions, public events and community dialogue. Yellow House will explore a variety of topics including racial and gender equity, human rights, environmental sustainability and the stories of people and neighborhoods that have shaped our history. Yellow House is located at 577 King St. next to the CoRK Arts District near Lackawanna. Its grand opening weekend begins Aug 31 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

STEM Girls

New research conducted on behalf of Junior Achievement shows that a surprising 91 percent of boys and girls ages 13-17 know what kind of job they want after they graduate from high school – but that’s where the similarity between boys and girls end. The data show while over one-third of boys want pursue careers in STEM, only 11 percent of girls do. Junior Achievement wants to change, so it’s moving to get more women in STEM careers to volunteer with J.A. and mentor young girls.

Jennifer Berman

The Girls Day Out conference is an annual event hosted by WJCT and Baptist Health that explores the health concerns of women. It includes discussions with health experts and free screenings. This year’s event will be held Saturday at the Hyatt Regency hotel in downtown Jacksonville from 7:30 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Tickets are $40.

FSCJ Business Speaker Series

First Florida Credit Union recently committed $250,000 to FSCJ to help both students and community members become future business leaders.The funding provided by the credit union will launch the FSCJ Business Speaker Series and support the College’s Financial Skills Academy. The series will feature prominent business leaders who will discuss various topics including entrepreneurship, health care and economic development.The series is expected to launch in October.

Kevin Meerschaert can be reached at kmeerschaert@wjct.org, 904-358-6334 or on Twitter at @KMeerschaertJax.