Ahead of Memorial Day Volunteers Place 11,000 Flags At Jacksonville National Cemetery

By May 26, 2017
  • Robert Willen and his longtime friend John Sutherland place American flags on graves at the Jacksonville National Cemetary.
    Robert Willen and his longtime friend John Sutherland place American flags on graves at the Jacksonville National Cemetary.
    Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News
  • Hundreds of volunteers honor Veterans at Jacksonville National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
    Hundreds of volunteers honor Veterans at Jacksonville National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
    Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

At least 700 people streamed into Jacksonville National Cemetery on Jacksonville’s Northside Thursday to stake armfuls of American flags in the ground next every tombstone.

Robert Willen was walking on soggy turf among the tombstones of 11,467 veterans and their family members buried at the cemetery, run by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.  


“This is what it’s all about,” Willen said. “My father, my grandfathers, my brothers have all served. Never forget.”

He and his longtime friend John Sutherland were wearing matching Navy hats, each clutching a handful of flags to place at graves.

“We were in the same squadron together at Cecil Field,” Willen said. “There’s a story behind these hats.”

Willen took off his hat and pointed to the acronym “CAGMO” printed across the back. It stands for Carrier Air Group Maintenance Officer. They both served more than 30 years, including tours overseas, he said.

Hundreds of volunteers honor Veterans at Jacksonville National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day.
Credit Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

And both men have friends buried in the cemetery. Sutherland pulled a list of their names from his pocket.

“We’re going to try to see them today,” he said. “As you see here, these are six people that I served with in the Navy.”

National Cemetery Director Alphaeus Richburg said Thursday’s flag placing attracted one of the largest volunteer turnouts he’s ever seen.

“I’m very surprised, pleasantly surprised, at the crowd that’s turned out,” Alphaeus said.

The official Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery is at 10 a.m. Saturday. It’s located at 4083 Lannie Road.

Reporter Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Memorial Day
American Flag
Veteran
Jacksonville National Cemetery

