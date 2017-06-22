Amazon Creating 4K New Jobs In Jacksonville

Amazon’s decision to open two fulfillment centers, a delivery station and a warehouse in Jacksonville means 4,000 jobs need to be filled.

The retail giant has designated Friday “Amazon Day” to get out the word it’s hiring.

And because the application process is solely online, Career Source of Northeast Florida is stepping up to help folks who may need it, spokeswoman Candace Moody said.

“Amazon’s process is pretty straightforward,” she said. “And so we wanted to make sure that people who might not have high-speed internet access at home or people who might not have heard how to apply for the jobs online got a chance to do that at our centers.”

Amazon is hiring people for full-time, part-time and nights-only jobs starting at $12 to $13 an hour.

Moody calls it a win for residents, for Amazon and for the local economy.

“The jobs are going in just where we need those jobs — on the northwest side of Jacksonville and on the far west side of Jacksonville near Cecil Commerce Centers,” she said.

Career Source of Northeast Florida has job centers in Baker, Clay, Duval, Putnam, Nassau and St. Johns counties, as well as at all five of Florida State College at Jacksonville’s campuses.

Amazon is also planning a number of large hiring events next month in Jacksonville.

