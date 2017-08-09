Back-To-School Shots Available At NE Florida Health Departments, No Insurance Required

By Aug 9, 2017
Florida health officials are reminding parents and caretakers they can get kids’ back-to-school vaccines with no out-of-pocket costs — with or without insurance. All Florida counties offer the shots.

Clay County Health Department spokeswoman Leigh Wilsey said parents can walk in for school-required and Centers for Disease Control-recommended vaccines at the Bear Run clinic in Orange Park, no appointment needed.

“We are always looking to improve our vaccination rates among children and especially with school starting in the next week,” Wilsey said. Clay Schools start Aug. 15.

Clay’s overall childhood vaccination rate is higher than the state average of more than 90 percent.

“But we are always shooting for the 100 percent,” she said.

The Florida Immunization Program funds vaccines at county health departments for all kids up to 18 years old. Uninsured children get them for free, and most insurance covers the full cost.

The state also has a Vaccines for Children program providing shots at some private locations. Underinsured and uninsured kids, children on Medicaid and American Indian or Alaskan Native children are eligible, according to the Florida Department of Health.

Shots are given at Bear Run on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 11a.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Two-year-olds can also get shots for free, Wilsey said. That age group is the Clay County’s lowest area of compliance.

“They don’t have to just come to Clay County, they can go to any county health department in Florida,” she said.

Where to get shots:

Duval: Duval Clinics, 5220 N. Pearl St., Jacksonville, FL 32208 and  3225 University Blvd. S., Jacksonville, FL 32216

St. Johns: 200 San Sebastian View, St. Augustine, FL 32084

Clay: Bear Run Clinic, 3229 Bear Run Blvd., Orange Park, FL 32065

Nassau: Yulee Clinic, 86014 Pages Dairy Road, Yulee, FL 32097

Flagler: Flagler Clinic, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd., Bunnell, FL 32110 (Walk-ins welcome from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Putnam: Putnam Clinic, 2801 Kennedy St, Palatka, FL 32177

A full list of “Vaccines for Children” program locations can be found here.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

