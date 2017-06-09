Baptist Health Appeals To US Supreme Court In Medical Records Case

By & News Service of Florida 5 hours ago

Credit Baptist Health

Arguing that a Florida Supreme Court ruling “undermines” a federal patient-safety law, a Jacksonville hospital system is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to take up a legal battle about the disclosure of medical records.


Southern Baptist Hospital of Florida, Inc., which operates as the Baptist Health System in the Jacksonville area, filed a petition last week asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal of a Jan. 31 ruling by the Florida Supreme Court.

The case could have implications for medical-malpractice lawsuits across Florida and deals with interplay between a 2005 federal patient-safety law and a 2004 Florida constitutional amendment that was designed to expand access to health-care providers' records in malpractice cases.

The 2004 constitutional amendment, backed by plaintiffs' attorneys, was intended to provide access to what are known in the health-care industry as "adverse medical incident" reports.

But in a malpractice case involving a woman who suffered a neurological injury, Baptist argued it shouldn't have to turn over some documents because of the federal 2005 Patient Safety Act. The law allows hospitals to voluntarily submit information about medical errors to what are known as "patient safety organizations" — and offers certain confidentiality protections. The law was aimed, at least in part, at encouraging health providers to submit information that could be analyzed and used to prevent future medical errors.

The Florida Supreme Court, in a 5-2 decision, ruled against the hospital system. But the petition filed last week in the U.S. Supreme Court contends that the state justices' ruling undermines the purpose of the federal law and violates the legal concept of federal “preemption” of conflicting state laws.

“The effect of this backwards ruling (by the Florida Supreme Court) is to leave in place the patchwork of inconsistent state laws that Congress deemed inadequate to permit the candid sharing and analysis of medical-error information,” the petition said. “Indeed, given the breadth of the state laws at issue, the privilege is now all but nugatory in Florida, leaving health-care providers with the dilemma of eschewing valuable patient-safety activities altogether or creating work product that may be used against them in litigation. That is not what Congress envisioned when it enacted a uniform federal privilege.”

But the majority of the Florida Supreme Court in January disputed such an interpretation of the federal law.

"The federal act was intended by Congress to improve the overall health care in this system, not to act as a shield to providers, thereby dismantling an important right afforded to Florida citizens through Amendment 7 (the 2004 amendment)," said the opinion, written by Justice Barbara Pariente and joined by Chief Justice Jorge Labarga, justices R. Fred Lewis and Peggy Quince and retired Justice James E.C. Perry. "Moreover, health care providers should not be able to unilaterally decide which documents will be discoverable and which will not in medical malpractice cases."

It is unclear whether the U.S. Supreme Court will hear the case. Justices receive thousands of petitions a year and agree to take up relatively few cases.

The underlying lawsuit was filed against the Baptist system by the family of patient Marie Charles and alleged that negligence in her care caused a severe neurological injury, according to court documents.

The family and Baptist reached a settlement on the eve of Florida Supreme Court arguments on the records issue. But a majority of the court said the records issue needed to be decided, pointing to its broader implications.

Tags: 
Baptist Health
Baptist Hospital
Local
Florida Supreme Court
U.S. Supreme Court

Related Content

Baptist Health CEO Hugh Greene On Health Reform, Speaking of Women's Health

By Jul 31, 2013

Baptist Health CEO Hugh Greene is a respected local speaker on the topic of health care reform.

He'll bring his insights about the implementation of the Affordable Care Act to WJCT's Speaking of Women's Health event.

Greene is an expert on the intricacies of the law, and tells First Coast Connect that "while it's not perfect, the current path we're on is not sustainable."

Baptist Health Wants To Build $70M Hospital In Clay County

By Aug 11, 2015
Baptist Clay Medical Campus

Baptist Health is asking Florida healthcare regulators for permission to build a 100-bed hospital in Clay County.

A county-wide assessment by the Health Planning Council of Northeast Florida shows access to healthcare is severely lacking in the area.

Baptist is proposing a facility that would employ around 400 people and serve 100 patients. It would be on the same property where the company first set up shop about two years ago.

Baptist Health First In The World To Adopt Fluid Resistant Uniforms

By & Jun 25, 2014
Baptist Health/Vestagen

As part of efforts to reduce hospital-acquired infections, Baptist Health is about to become the first health system in the world to adopt specialized fluid repellent garments for both staff and patients.