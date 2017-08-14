Duval Medical Examiner Seeks Larger Building As Drug Deaths Mount

By 40 minutes ago
  • autopsy table
    Finalwitness via Flickr

For the third year in a row, the proposed Jacksonville city budget contains no money for updating or expanding the medical examiner’s office —that’s despite an increased workload and overcrowding from drug-overdose deaths.

On Friday, Duval Medical Examiner Valerie Rao presented the City Council Finance Committee with a $4.5 million funding request.

She pointed to mass casualties like last year’s Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando as one reason to build a new, larger facility in Duval.

“If we were to have that in Jacksonville,” Rao said, “I don’t think we would be able to handle that physically. I mean, we could do the autopsies, but the facility’s not there to accommodate that type of a disaster.”

The Duval County medical examiner’s office was last expanded in the 1990’s for around $6 million, according to Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Sam Mousa.

Rao told the Finance Committee that federal grants could help pay for a new building, and she asked for help from city grant writers.

She also agreed to provide City Council members with daily reports about the number of autopsies her office conducts.

The Jacksonville City Council Finance Committee is set to resume budget hearings this Thursday.

Photo used under Creative Commons license. 

Contact Cyd Hoskinson at choskinson@wjct.org, 904-358-6351 and on Twitter at @cydwjctnews.

Tags: 
duval medical examiner
budget hearings
Finance Committee
Local
opioid epidemic
Valerie Rao

Related Content

Jacksonville Medical Examiner's Office Hit Hard By Opioid Epidemic

By Feb 2, 2017
Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT News

A public health crisis spinning out of control.

That’s how Dr. Valarie Rao, medical examiner for Florida’s 4th District, describes North Florida's opioid epidemic. The district encompasses Duval, Clay, Nassau, Hamilton and Columbia Counties.

5/4/2017: Opioid Emergency; B&G Educational Innovations; Jewish Food Festival; Madison Carr

By May 4, 2017

Thursday on “First Coast Connect," we spoke with Dr. Raymond Pomm from Gateway Community Services and River Region Human Services and Dr. Christine Caufield (01:05), executive director with LSF Health Systems, about Gov. Rick Scott declaring the opioid epidemic an emergency health crisis.   We also heard from B & G Educational Innovations CEO and co-founder Elizabeth Benson (26:44). Congregation Ahavath Chesed spokesman Robert Cohen (35:08) told us about the upcoming Jacksonville Jewish Food Festival and we heard a live in-studio performance by local musician Madison Carr (47:52). 


A Divide In Jacksonville After FDA Approves Opioid Addiction Treatment

By Jun 17, 2016
Community Thread / WJCT News

Last month, the Food and Drug Administration approved a new implant to treat opioid addiction.

The medication blocks brain receptors that drive powerful addiction to pain pills.

But not everyone in Jacksonville is praising the decision. Some in law enforcement and healthcare see medication-assisted treatment as just substituting one addiction for another.