Duval Teacher Recruitment Event Friday

The Duval County School District is looking to fill about 200 teacher vacancies at a recruitment fair from noon to 3:30 p.m. Friday, at Sandalwood High School.

The district holds at least two annual recruiting sessions in addition to national recruiting.

“On Friday, we’re expecting over 400 teacher applicants,” said Sonita Young with the human resources department. “They’ll have an opportunity to interview with principals directly. We’ll be interviewing for instructional positions only so these are all teaching positions.”

Applicants must meet teacher-certification requirements to be eligible for the event. Register on the district's website for pre-screening before attending.

Those approved for the event should bring several copies of their resumes, along with copies of reference letters, and a copy of a teaching certificate, statement of eligibility or degree conferred transcripts.

The greatest needs for Duval schools are generally in elementary grade teachers, and teachers in math, science and exceptional student education, which includes children with unique needs including gifted and disabilities, said a district spokeswoman.

Teacher recruiting and retention are among the superintendent’s priorities for the upcoming school year. Duval, with about 8,400 teachers, hires an average of about 1,300 and tends to lose between 15 and 16 percent of teachers annually, according to data from the past three years.

