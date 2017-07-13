Free 'Stop The Violence' Football Camp Offered In Northwest Jacksonville Sunday

By 51 minutes ago

The coaches are calling themselves Coaches Against Violence.

Jacksonville football coaches are coming together to work towards one goal: ending violence in Northwest Jacksonville. More than 20 coaches are leading a free football camp called Stop The Violence scheduled for Sunday, July 16, at Scott Park.

Michael Holloway, one of the event organizers, wants students to use football as an outlet for their problems.

“We are just trying to drive home the message that even though you might be living in a rough situation, violence is not the answer to what you’re going through,” Holloway said.

Holloway hopes the students and coaches attending the camp will form relationships with each other.

“Reach out and talk to an adult that can identify with what you’re going through before you result to a bad decision,” Holloway said.

Credit Coaches Against Violence

Travis McCall is one of the coaches who will lead at the camp and said something needs to be done to end gun violence in the community.

“We want to rescue our kids from all senseless acts of crimes,” McCall said, ”and let them know there’s people out here who care about their wellbeing, their future, and want to see them well off.”

After football training ends, students will hear from guest speakers including peers from the community who are now attending college.

The camp is open to all Northeast Florida middle- and high-school students. Registration is required and can be done online or at the park starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The camp will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. 

Tiffany Salameh can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org or on Twitter at @tiffanysalameh.

Tags: 
coaches against violence
Stop The Violence Football Camp
Local
Northwest Jacksonville

Related Content

JSO Seeks Witnesses To Drive-By Shootings In City Parks Tuesday Evening

By & News4Jax.com Staff Jun 22, 2017
Buick LeSabre
Mic via Flickr

Jacksonville police are looking for witnesses who may have information about two shootings at city parks Tuesday evening.

Pastors To Lead March To Reduce Violence In Northwest Jacksonville

By Aug 20, 2015
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Ten pastors and their flocks will march along one of Jacksonville’s deadliest streets to pass out water bottles in the Saturday sun.

Organizers are hoping the gesture helps quench the violence plaguing their community.

Standing among hundreds of water bottles bearing the phrase “quench the violence,” on Thursday, 10 prominent Jacksonville preachers announced they'll take to the streets to plead for peace this weekend.

Northwest Jacksonville 'Food Desert' Getting Worker-Owned Grocery Co-op

By Dec 20, 2016
Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

A grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert. The project is the work of nonprofits that are stepping in where grocery chains don’t want to open.

For 15 years, Paul Tutwiler has been working to improve Northwest Jacksonville. He heads up the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation.