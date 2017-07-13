Free 'Stop The Violence' Football Camp Offered In Northwest Jacksonville Sunday

Jacksonville football coaches are coming together to work towards one goal: ending violence in Northwest Jacksonville. More than 20 coaches are leading a free football camp called Stop The Violence scheduled for Sunday, July 16, at Scott Park.

Michael Holloway, one of the event organizers, wants students to use football as an outlet for their problems.

“We are just trying to drive home the message that even though you might be living in a rough situation, violence is not the answer to what you’re going through,” Holloway said.

Holloway hopes the students and coaches attending the camp will form relationships with each other.

“Reach out and talk to an adult that can identify with what you’re going through before you result to a bad decision,” Holloway said.

Travis McCall is one of the coaches who will lead at the camp and said something needs to be done to end gun violence in the community.

“We want to rescue our kids from all senseless acts of crimes,” McCall said, ”and let them know there’s people out here who care about their wellbeing, their future, and want to see them well off.”

After football training ends, students will hear from guest speakers including peers from the community who are now attending college.

The camp is open to all Northeast Florida middle- and high-school students. Registration is required and can be done online or at the park starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. The camp will run from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m.

