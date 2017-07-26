Green Cove Springs Historic Park Reopens After Multi-Million Dollar Revitalization

By 5 hours ago

Credit Nikeya Heath / WJCT News

Last month, Historic Spring Park’s pool reopened a year after undergoing renovations in Green Cove Springs.

The multi-million dollar project included rebuilding the swimming pool, building a two-story pavilion and reshaping the lagoon to make the water cleaner.

Pool manager Glee Glisson said she’s oversaw the pool for over 25 years and is amazed with its transformation.

“I’m looking forward to the day that we just fill up this pool with a lot of swim lessons, aqua aerobics, just all sorts of swim activities for the public,” she said.

Glisson added the 6-foot deep pool is public and there are some days when access is free of charge.

Most other days, admission is $2 for kids, $3 for active military, and $4 for adults.

To find more information about the Historic Springs Park, including its schedule, click here.

