Inaugural Avondale Art Walk Set For Thursday Evening

Around 5,000 people are expected to descend on Avondale Thursday evening for the historic Jacksonville neighborhood’s inaugural Art Walk.

Around 30 artists set up booths along St. Johns Avenue, and one organizer said more than 500 artists have expressed interest in contributing in the future.

The new event will include many of the same staples attendees have come to expect from downtown’s Art Walk, like music and food trucks. But Avondale’s incarnation is different in a couple of big ways.

First, streets will not close. Organizers say they didn’t apply for closures because they weren’t anticipating such a high level of interest.

And second, the neighborhood’s open container ban still applies because unlike in downtown, organizers didn’t get a permit to allow alcoholic drinks outside. That could change as early as September, they say.

Avondale’s Art Walk begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. It's set for the second Thursday of every month.

