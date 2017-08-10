Inaugural Avondale Art Walk Set For Thursday Evening

By 5 hours ago
  • Avondale Art Walk logo
    904 Happy Hour

Around 5,000 people are expected to descend on Avondale Thursday evening for the historic Jacksonville neighborhood’s inaugural Art Walk.


Around 30 artists set up booths along St. Johns Avenue, and one organizer said more than 500 artists have expressed interest in contributing in the future.

The new event will include many of the same staples attendees have come to expect from downtown’s Art Walk, like music and food trucks. But Avondale’s incarnation is different in a couple of big ways.

First, streets will not close. Organizers say they didn’t apply for closures because they weren’t anticipating such a high level of interest.

And second, the neighborhood’s open container ban still applies because unlike in downtown, organizers didn’t get a permit to allow alcoholic drinks outside. That could change as early as September, they say.

Avondale’s Art Walk begins at 5 p.m. and runs until 9 p.m. It's set for the second Thursday of every month. 

Reporter Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at @RyanMichaelBenk.

Tags: 
Avondale
The Shoppes at Avondale
Local
Business
Art Walk

Related Content

Governor Signs Avondale Liquor License, Pension Bills

By Mar 25, 2016
The Office of Governor Rick Scott

Governor Rick Scott signed into law a slew of bills Friday, including one measure allowing the city of Jacksonville to extend a sales tax beyond its sunset date to shore up its indebted pension accounts. The law simply gives the city the ability to take the extension question to voters.

Jacksonville Commander Says Downtown Crime Down, Recent Shootings 'Were An Anomaly’

By Jan 24, 2017
Jeff Wright / Flickr

Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Jackson Short is trying to calm fears of downtown safety following two double shootings near the Jacksonville Landing.

Famed British Artist Featured At Avondale Gallery

By Justin Chandler Porter Oct 4, 2013
MacKenzie Thorpe

  

Jacksonville residents will have an opportunity to see the work of artist and philanthropist Mackenzie Thorpe at the Avondale Artworks Gallery through October.

Thorpe was recently awarded a commission to create a painting to celebrate the Queen’s Diamond Jubilee, the highest honor for an artist in the United Kingdom.

Thorpe is also a noted philanthropist, and said he works with kids because of the struggles he had pursuing what he loved as a child.