Jacksonville Considers Lawsuit Against Opioid Drug Makers

By 5 hours ago

Credit City of Jacksonville

The city of Jacksonville is considering suing prescription drug makers for deceptive marketing.

One city councilman believes pharmaceutical companies are complicit in Northeast Florida’s opioid addiction epidemic.


Councilman Bill Gulliford said the city’s on track to see 700 opioid overdose deaths this year, with many heroin users’ initially getting hooked on prescription pills. He compared that to Jacksonville’s number of murders — just over 120 last year.

“Certainly (overdoses are) eclipsing, by many multiples, the number of homicides we’ve seen,” he said.

According to health information company Castlight Health, Jacksonville ranks No. 24 among U.S. cities for the percentage of opioid prescriptions that are abused. Duval Health Department data also show the city’s among the worst in Florida for babies born addicted to opiate drugs.

At Gulliford’s invitation, attorney Aelish Baig outlined the potential lawsuit on Thursday for Jacksonville officials.

“The case would be alleging that the manufacturers engaged in deceptive marketing, that they violated Florida’s Unfair and Deceptive Trade Practices Act — which prohibits unfair methods of competition — and that the wholesalers failed to report sales as they’re required to do by federal and state law,” she said.

Her firm, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd, is representing the city of Delray Beach in a similar case, and Palm Beach County is considering one too. Eventually, the cases may be combined into a class action, she said.

Council members say, if Jacksonville does eventually win against some of the companies, the money could be used to establish more treatment programs like a $1.5 million pilot approved last month.

But before city officials decide to challenge drug companies in court, the lawyers suggested the city collect more local data on how exactly they’re affected and what costs are associated with treating the epidemic.That way, it’s easier to demonstrate the city’s standing to sue.

City officials would also have to decide whether to file their complaint in state or federal court.

Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at @RyanMichaelBenk.

Bill Gulliford
opioids

Jacksonville City Council passed a bill Tuesday that will put $1.4 million dollars toward a six-month pilot program to help treat opioid addiction.

  Today on “First Coast Connect,” we discussed a Jacksonville City Council ordinance to fund a opioid epidemic pilot program with Councilman Bill Gulliford a and Dr. Raymond Pomm (00:59), medical director with Gateway Community Services and River Region Community Services. Dig Local Network director Devon Rich and its board Vice President Brittany Norris (30:35) told us about their three urban gardens and an event coming up on Sunday. Actors David Girard and Terrence Scott (37:35) talked about the upcoming production at the 5 and Dime Theatre and we spoke with acclaimed classical organist Christopher Houlihan (44:12), who is performing Wednesday night at the Jacoby Symphony Hall.   


       

UF Health Jacksonville doctors and the hospital’s CEO say more money is needed to deal with babies born addicted to opioids — that was the message to U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) when he visited the hospital’s neonatal intensive care unit Tuesday.