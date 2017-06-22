Jacksonville Zoo Mourns Death Of Cheetah

  • Roho, a cheetah at the Jacksonville Zoo, died Wednesday due to ongoing health issues.
    Rob Bixby and John Reed

A male cheetah Roho died Wednesday at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, according to a news release.

The cause of death was said to be due to "ongoing health complications," including an infection in the pancreas.

"Recently, keepers noticed intermittent lethargy and decreased appetite in the 5-year-old cheetah," the release stated.

Roho, who had diabetes and gastrointestinal issues, was scheduled for a full examination in the Animal Health Center before his death.

Roho came to the Jacksonville Zoo in 2014 with a companion lion, Steve, who came from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, the release stated.

