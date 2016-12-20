Northwest Jacksonville 'Food Desert' Getting Worker-Owned Grocery Co-op

By Dec 20, 2016
  • An architect's rendering shows plans for the area surrounding the existing North Point Town Center at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Moncreif Road. Plans include a grocery co-op.
    An architect's rendering shows plans for the area surrounding the existing North Point Town Center at the corner of Myrtle Avenue and Moncreif Road. Plans include a grocery co-op.
    Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

A grocery co-op is coming to the Northwest side of Jacksonville, in an area known as a food desert. The project is the work of nonprofits that are stepping in where grocery chains don’t want to open.

For 15 years, Paul Tutwiler has been working to improve Northwest Jacksonville. He heads up the Northwest Jacksonville Community Development Corporation.

On WJCT’s “First Coast Connect” Tuesday, he said area residents have been asking for a grocery store in their neighborhood, but there was trouble to attract big chains.

“As we talked to many of the national grocers, they were telling us that the income of the area residents were too low,” he said.

Even economic incentives weren’t enough to lure them, he said.

“So we came up with a new idea that’s not so new,” he said. “We could have a community-owned grocery store.”

Federal grants totaling $1.5 million have helped Tutwiler’s organization set a groundbreaking date of late next summer for the co-op, planned for the corner of Moncrief Road and Myrtle Avenue.

He anticipates not only the immediately surrounding neighbors, but thousands of other people will travel to the community to shop at the store once it’s open.

And he wants it to offer only the highest quality food.

“We think that we can provide whole foods, not just any kinds of food that’s outdated and—‘Oh, goodness, it’s cheap!’—you know, we don’t want to sacrifice quality,” he said. “In a community that’s already long suffering, we think that we deserve the best.”

To hear the entire conversation about Northwest Jacksonville development between Paul Tutwiler, Local Initiatives Support Corporation CEO Janet Owens and WJCT News Director Jessica Palombo, click here for Tuesday’s episode of “First Coast Connect.”

Contact Jessica Palombo at 904-358-6315, jpalombo@wjct.org or on Twitter at @JessicaPubRadio.

Tags: 
Northwest Jacksonville

Related Content

Chasing The Dream: Nonprofits Help House Low-Income People, Revitalize Neighborhoods

By Jul 1, 2016
Jessica Palombo / WJCT

This week, in our Chasing the Dream series, we’ve met families facing eviction, possible homelessness and desperation over shoddy houses.

And although federal, state and city governments help tens of thousands of Jacksonville residents get homes, there’s higher demand than there is inventory.

But in the last story in our series, WJCT talks to the people working to create more affordable housing while revitalizing the communities around it.  

Mayor Brown Meets With Task Force To Boost Development In Northwest Jacksonville

By Jan 20, 2015
Peter Haden / WJCT

Jacksonville Mayor Alvin Brown met for the first time with his new Community Wealth Building Task Force yesterday.

The 15-member team is looking for ways to boost development in Northwest Jacksonville.

Clinic At Edward Waters College Opening To Improve Health Care Coverage In Underserved Area

By Sep 30, 2015
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

People in the northwest area of Jacksonville will now have more access to health care.

The Schell-Sweet Community Healthcare Clinic on Edward Waters College campus offers services tailored to its surrounding community.

 