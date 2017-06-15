Optimistic Or Bullish On Dredging; Medical Marijuana Update; Montreal, Jax Of The North? — #41

On this episode of Redux, we’re going to revisit a continuing conversation in Jacksonville: to dredge or not. The debate over deepening the St. Johns River continues.

Then, what do Montreal and Jacksonville have in common? Well, they are both port cities and if this whole shipping thing doesn’t work out, maybe we can learn a thing or two from our neighbors to the north.

Also on this episode, now that Florida has legalized some forms of medical marijuana, its list of potential uses might begin to grow. And finally, looking for things to do on the First Coast? We've got you covered with the new app from Visit Jacksonville, intoGo.

Subscribe to this program on your favorite podcast app

One Year Later: UNF Students Try To Make Sense Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

A year after a gunman opened fire at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub, killing 49, young LGBT students at the University of North Florida joined school staff and counselors to reflect upon the tragedy.

Orange Park Senator On Expanded Use Of Medical Marijuana: ‘We Need More Research’

Florida lawmakers last week approved rules for the expanded use of medical-marijuana and patients could start treatment in “the next several weeks,” according to one state senator.

What Jacksonville Urban Planners Could Learn From Montreal

Jacksonville might have a few things to learn about revitalizing its downtown from one northern city with similar characteristics: Montreal.

LISTEN | JaxPort spokeswoman Nancy Rubin

LISTEN | Former CSX executive and consultant Dale Lewis on the cost of deepening the St. Johns River

WATCH | How to subscribe to this podcast

Vince Kong can be reached at vkong@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter @teamvincek