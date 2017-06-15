Related Program: 
Redux: Weekly Newsmagazine From WJCT

Optimistic Or Bullish On Dredging; Medical Marijuana Update; Montreal, Jax Of The North? — #41

By 5 minutes ago
  • The debate continues on deepening the St. Johns River to accomodate larger cargo ships at JaxPort.
    The debate continues on deepening the St. Johns River to accomodate larger cargo ships at JaxPort.
    Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we’re going to revisit a continuing conversation in Jacksonville: to dredge or not. The debate over deepening the St. Johns River continues.

Then, what do Montreal and Jacksonville have in common? Well, they are both port cities and if this whole shipping thing doesn’t work out, maybe we can learn a thing or two from our neighbors to the north.

Also on this episode, now that Florida has legalized some forms of medical marijuana, its list of potential uses might begin to grow. And finally, looking for things to do on the First Coast? We've got you covered with the new app from Visit Jacksonville, intoGo.


Credit Eric Wagner / Flickr

One Year Later: UNF Students Try To Make Sense Of Pulse Nightclub Shooting

A year after a gunman opened fire at Orlando’s Pulse Nightclub, killing 49, young LGBT students at the University of North Florida joined school staff and counselors to reflect upon the tragedy.

Credit Laurie Avocado / WIkimedia Commons

Orange Park Senator On Expanded Use Of Medical Marijuana: ‘We Need More Research’

Florida lawmakers last week approved rules for the expanded use of medical-marijuana and patients could start treatment in “the next several weeks,” according to one state senator.

Light murals in Montreal.
Credit Ennis Davis / Modern Cities

What Jacksonville Urban Planners Could Learn From Montreal

Jacksonville might have a few things to learn about revitalizing its downtown from one northern city with similar characteristics: Montreal.

LISTEN | JaxPort spokeswoman Nancy Rubin

LISTEN | Former CSX executive and consultant Dale Lewis on the cost of deepening the St. Johns River

WATCH | How to subscribe to this podcast

Vince Kong can be reached at vkong@wjct.org, 904-358-6349 or on Twitter @teamvincek

Tags: 
Redux
Dredging
Jaxport
intoGo
VisitJax
Medical Marijuana

Related Content

'Jax 5'; Rail Yard District; & Canine Influenza On First Coast — #40

By Jun 9, 2017
Flickr / Creative Commons

On this episode of Redux, members of the "Hemming Park 5" — now known as the "Jax 5" — speak publicly for the first time since a violent protest this past April.

Then, with a special legislative session currently underway as folks in Tallahassee continue work on finalizing the state budget, Duval County schools are wrestling with putting together its own budget. We’ll bring you the challenges ahead for Duval schools.

And if you’re a dog owner, there’s something you need to know to keep your dog safe from the H3N2 canine influenza virus.

We’ll also have a story on a Jacksonville children’s Hospital’s fight to open a pediatric trauma center, as well a piece on an area called the Rail Yard District.


State Of Literacy In Duval; Infant Addicts; & 'Reusing' Jacksonville — #39

By Jun 1, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

The future of Duval County is our focus.

Coming up, reading test scores for our area’s third-graders are in, and the results are — well, mixed.

While schools in more affluent neighborhoods posted reading scores above grade level, schools in low-income areas continue to struggle. Now one group is trying to change all that.

Then, the opioid crisis is now affecting every corner of every hospital in this country. Find out what one state politician is trying to do ensure funds are available to treat our youngest victims.

Also, plans to deepen a portion of the St. John’s River have been approved, but critics contend: Will it be enough? We’ll bring you both sides of the debate. Then, Jacksonville is a big city, but a recent study shows it’s also not a very developed city. And finally, we have dinosaurs and more on this episode of Redux.


Jax Of Tomorrow; Helter Skelter (Bus) Shelters?; & 'Market Urbanism' — #38

By May 25, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

On this episode of Redux, we look at the infrastructure of Jacksonville.

We first hear from Fiorentino Group’s Marty Fiorentino, who was recently in Washington working with Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao on infrastructure spending.

Then, what do if you’re a senior citizen and the only bus stop is across eight lanes of traffic? And once you get to get a stop, depending on where you live, lies another set of obstacles.

One Jacksonville city councilman is hoping to make sure all bus stops — at least according to ridership — are created equal.

Then, we have an update on our continuing coverage of the opioid epidemic. And finally, the renaissance of Historic Springfield continues — one beer at a time. But first, here’s an update about potential budget cuts at Florida State College at Jacksonville.


School Choice: Duval County's Druthers; Space Travel Coming Soon; & 'Rutherford Betrayed You' — #37

By May 19, 2017
Wikimedia Commons

Governor Rick Scott is feeling the heat from school boards and superintendents across Florida to veto a massive package of education bills, which center around the issue of school choice. We’ll talk to folks on both sides of the debate. 

And, Duval County Schools has identified an interim superintendent even though it’s current superintendent hasn’t left just yet. We have the latest.

Then, we’ll visit one Jacksonville school teacher who, through sharing her love of reading with her students, is inspiring the next generation of literary artists. Also, a settlement is in sight after years of litigation in a housing discrimination against the city.

And finally, commercial space travel might soon be just an hour away for Jacksonville residents. But first, freshman Congressman John Rutherford is back in the spotlight. Find out why on Redux.