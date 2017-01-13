Skyway's Future Subject Of Public Forum

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority’s elevated Skyway monorail system is due for a face lift. What that looks like will depend, in part, on the public.

A proposed skyway modernization plan calls for blending old and new. That could mean keeping the elevated trains and adding automated ground vehicles.

JTA chief of long-range planning Bob Thoburn said the Skyway also needs to take people where they want to go — something it doesn’t do right now.

“One of the challenges we’ve always faced is that the system was never fully built-out,” Thoburn said. “And when you look at where development is planned downtown, or where the opportunities are happening, they’re just beyond the reach of where the skyway is today. So it’s really imperative for us to make sure we’re connected to Brooklyn, to the District, to the sports complex.”

JTA will take public input on the Skyway’s future Tuesday.

The meeting will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Jacksonville public library downtown.

