17 Arrested In Multi-Agency Child-Exploitation Sting

By 3 hours ago

Seventeen men have been arrested for child-exploitation crimes, St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar announced Friday.
Credit News4Jax

Seventeen men have been arrested for child-exploitation crimes, St. Johns County Sheriff David Shoar announced Friday.

Shoar said those arrested in the multi-agency sting called “Operation Cruel Summer” all traveled for the purpose of meeting up with minors for sex. The suspects are between 19 and 60 years old.

Shoar said, “That’s one of the messages to our parents and the adults in these homes: You got to watch these computers, there are horror stories out there.”

He said about two weeks ago his officers started chatting up the predators on e-commerce websites. It’s his department’s fourth operation of this kind.

Shoar said the men traveled from areas in Florida including Duval County and also from out of state, including South Carolina and Virginia.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Tags: 
St. Johns County Sheriff's Office
JSO
sting

Related Content

6/27/2017: Walt Bogdanich; Seaside Community Charter; Vets4Vets; J Magazine

By Jun 27, 2017

  Today on “First Coast Connect,” we spoke with New York Times reporter Walt Bogdanich (01:07) about his recent update on the investigation into the death of Michelle O’Connell. Seaside Community Charter School Principal and University of North Florida Associate Professor of Literacy & Early Childhood Literacy Department of Childhood Education; Literacy and TESOL Katrina Hall (28:03) talked about charter schools. Retired Marine Lieutenant Colonel Bob Adelhelm (42:29) told us about the upcoming Vets4Vets meeting, and Frank Denton (46:39) from the Florida Times-Union told about its new J Magazine.    


JSO Officer Arrested After 'Indecent' Touching Incident Caught On Camera

By Aug 8, 2017
security camera
Ervins Strauhmanis via Flickr

An 18-year-veteran of the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office faces possible termination after his arrest Tuesday.

Officer Thomas McDonald was arrested for simple battery after he was caught on video inappropriately touching a woman’s breast at Five Points bar Birdie's early on Sunday morning.

City Budget: Mayor Curry Asks For 100 More Police Officers, Infrastructure Spending

By Jul 17, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

For the third year in a row, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is making public safety the focus of his proposed budget.

Curry presented the spending plan to City Council Monday morning.