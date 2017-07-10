Amazon Looking To Hire Thousands In Jacksonville; Warehouse Job Fairs Continue

Amazon is holding several hiring events as the company looks to add thousands of employees in Jacksonville to staff two distribution centers: one near the International Airport and another near Cecil Airport on the Westside.

On Monday, the online retailer hosted one of several job fairs for warehouse associate positions at The Legends Center in Northwest Jacksonville.

At lunch time, hundreds of applicants stood in line outside.

One of them, Melissa Shook, said, “It’s very important at our age, in this day and time to get insurance, a 401k and benefits, so as we progress and get older we will have that.”

She said she’d already been in line for 45 minutes. “I feel bad for the people at the end of the line but it’s getting longer and longer. Just hang in there, there’s a job coming.”

Another hopeful, Johnny Bryant, said, “I’m looking to gain a career, not just a job, I want to get a career.”

The minimum requirements for the warehouse associate job are to be 18 years old, have a high school diploma or equivalent, and attend one of the hiring events.

Amazon’s job benefits include health insurance, tuition assistance and employee discounts.

Full-time and part-time positions are available.

The company also needs to fill additional Jacksonville positions, such as trainers, data analysts and dock clerks. Applications for those jobs are online.

On-the-spot job offers will be available at the following locations this month:

Prime F. Osborn III Convention Center, 1000 Water St.:

Monday, July 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wednesday, July 19, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Friday, July 21, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adam W. Herbert University Center, 12000 Alumni Dr.:

July 10-14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Legends Center, 5054 Soutel Dr.

July 11 and 13 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For additional information on Amazon job events in Jacksonville or online applications, click here.

Nikeya Heath can be reached at newsteam@wjct.org or on Twitter at @Nikereports.