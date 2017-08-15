Chatter: White Supremacists Could Protest In Jacksonville

A day after Jacksonville’s City Council President called for removing Confederate monuments, Mayor Lenny Curry said white supremacists are already talking about protesting.

The groups who marched in Virginia over the weekend aren’t welcome in the his city, Curry said Tuesday.

He said Sheriff Mike Williams told him that chatter suggests neo-Nazis and white supremacists could protest Council President Anna Lopez-Brosche’s decision. She’s calling for an inventory of Confederate memorials before they’re moved to museums.

At a political event with Florida Gov. Rick Scott in Jacksonville Tuesday, Curry said he’s reserving judgement on moving Confederate statues, monuments and placards, and he cautioned city officials to tread lightly.

“These outside groups that were in Charlottesville are already talking about coming to Jacksonville. We want to keep those groups out of our city, and we want to work together with our community to have a civil discourse,” he said.

Scott, who signed a bill removing Florida’s Confederate general statue from the U.S. Capitol last year, also won’t say whether he supports Lopez-Brosche’s call.

“Issues like the monuments — they need to be discussed, they need to be reviewed. At the local level, they can make a decision. At the state level, we get to make a decision. At the federal level, they get to make a decision,” he said. “But we need to go through a process.”

After Scott signed off on the Confederate-statue replacement, state lawmakers have not yet decided who should go in his place. In a tweet Tuesday morning, South Florida Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz called for a special session to be convened this fall to make that decision. The next regular state lawmaking session starts in January.

Meanwhile, white supremacist leader Richard Spencer this week was issued a permit to speak at the University of Florida. Scott has pledged state help in keeping violence at bay on the Gainesville campus.

Photo used under Creative Commons license. 

Ryan Benk can be reached at rbenk@wjct.org, 904-358-6319 or on Twitter at@RyanMichaelBenk.

Jacksonville City Council President Calls For Confederate Monument Inventory, Removal

By Aug 14, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Updated on Monday, 08/14 at 5 p.m. to include comments from local activists, council members.

Jacksonville City Council President Anna Lopez-Brosche is calling for the city’s Confederate statues, memorials and monuments to be moved off of public property and into museums or other educational facilities.

At Charlottesville Unity Vigil, A Call To Remove Jacksonville Confederate Monuments

By Aug 14, 2017
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Left-leaning activists rallied Sunday evening in Jacksonville’s Memorial Park and held a candlelight vigil mourning the one dead and several injured at the “Unite the Right” rally in Virginia Saturday.


Panel Backs Removing Confederate Flag From Florida Senate Seal

By Oct 8, 2015
State of Florida

Lawmakers took a step toward removing the Confederate battle flag from the Senate's official seal Thursday, as a committee unanimously voted to establish a new seal without the Civil War banner.

The Senate Rules Committee's recommendation, which follows a request by Senate President Andy Gardiner and Senate Minority Leader Arthenia Joyner to re-examine the flag's place on the seal, is another sign of a backlash against the symbols of the South's rebellion in the 1860s. The backlash has come after a white supremacist massacred nine black churchgoers in South Carolina this summer.