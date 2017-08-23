City Council Member Questions Mayor Curry’s Priority Funding For Edward Waters College

By 7 hours ago
  • Edward Waters College President Nat Glover and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, surrounded by several City Council members, announced a more than $8 million proposed investment in the college.
    Edward Waters College President Nat Glover and Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, surrounded by several City Council members, announced a more than $8 million proposed investment in the college.
    Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

A Jacksonville City Council member is pushing back against one of Mayor Lenny Curry’s budget priorities, saying he may even vote against the entire budget.

Councilman Danny Becton is taking issue with spending $8.4 million on Jacksonville's historically black college, Edward Waters.


Curry is proposing the money to create a new athletic field for college football games and community use, as well as refurbish a dormitory with major air-conditioning issues.

Becton started the Finance Committee discussion Tuesday with, “I know I’m not going to be a popular guy on this in this committee.”

He said he’d rather spend the money on something like an unfinished JEA project replacing and extending water mains on the Northside of town. Becton said he’s prepared to vote against the entire budget if the EWC money remains while collapsing wells continue leaking pollution into the city’s groundwater.

“When we spend these kind of dollars – $8 million to do a grant like this to a private corporation – I just don’t think that’s the right way to spend our city dollars,” he said.

Credit Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Becton proposed an amendment to reroute the money for water projects, but none of his colleagues on the Finance Committee seconded it.

Edward Waters College is located in the so-called New Town Success Zone, targeted for improvement because of the neighborhood’s history of crime and health problems. City Chief Administrative Officer Sam Mousa told the committee that improving the school will act like a beacon to the surrounding community.

“Our passion is to create a lighthouse on that campus, where every young kid who’s in the neighborhood can look at that lighthouse and say, ‘One day I want to be at that college,’” he said.

With Edward Waters in Councilman Garrett Dennis’s district, he said he supports the mayor’s plan but asked, If the administration is prioritizing safety, why not create a campus police department like the University of North Florida’s?

Mousa said the mayor’s proposal has a different focus.

“We’re talking about is helping kids get off the street,” Mousa said, “giving them hope.”

He added, better dorms will also help Edward Waters financially because more students will want to live there.

As Councilman Bill Gulliford pointed out, ongoing city investments in Arlington are similarly  benefiting Jacksonville University.

The full Council will vote on the budget after hearings wrap up this week.

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Tags: 
EWC
Edward Waters College
Lenny Curry

Related Content

Jacksonville Mayor Budgets For $8 Million Investment In EWC

By Jul 5, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is proposing a more than $8 million city investment in Edward Waters College, the oldest historically black college in Florida. The money would pay for a new community athletic field and refurbished campus housing.


City Budget: Mayor Curry Asks For 100 More Police Officers, Infrastructure Spending

By Jul 17, 2017
Lindsey Kilbride / WJCT News

For the third year in a row, Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry is making public safety the focus of his proposed budget.

Curry presented the spending plan to City Council Monday morning.

Grant Helps UF Health Partner With Black Churches To Close Racial Health Gaps

By Jul 10, 2017
Ryan Benk / WJCT News

Four Jacksonville projects aimed at making residents healthier are getting a collective $444,000 boost from the Humana Foundation.