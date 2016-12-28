Man, Woman Die In Jacksonville Jail In Separate Incidents

By News4Jax Staff 1 hour ago

Credit City of Jacksonville

A 37-year-old woman in jail on a child neglect charge and a 63-year-old man who police said took a swing at an officer after making threats at the bus station died Tuesday in unrelated incidents at the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office's pre-trial detention center.

Patricia Affrunti was found unconscious about 1 p.m. during a routine wellness check, said JSO Chief Chris Butler. She was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where she died.

Affrunti was arrested Monday afternoon on a child neglect charge and was in an isolation cell because she indicated during her intake interview that she might harm herself. 

Butler said that routine wellness checks in the isolation area are performed every 15 minutes, and those were conducted on the woman, who was about to be released into the general population at the facility.

"There was nobody to see what happened (in the isolation cell)," Butler said.

A few hours later, Melvin Brown, who was in a mental health area on the sixth floor of the facility banged his head violently on a glass wall inside his cell until he passed out, Butler said. 

Corrections officers who had been alerted to the area because the man was yelling and banging on a glass wall with his fists called in the medical emergency, and staff performed life-saving efforts until he was taken to UF Health Jacksonville, where he died at 4:39 p.m., police said.

Brown was arrested Nov. 7 on charges trespassing, resisting an officer with violence of and had been in the mental health lockdown area since then.

Butler said that neither Brown nor Affrunti were involved in any altercations with inmates , nor any incidents in which force was used on them by corrections officers inside the facility.

Copyright 2016 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Jail
Local
Jacksonville Sheriff's Office

Related Content

Jacksonville Jail Struggles To Provide Mental Health Care; Legislature Mulls Solutions

By Apr 7, 2015
David Torres / Google+

Many Duval County jail inmates live with mental illness, but the county struggles to provide enough mental-health services. That’s why local officials are hoping the state Legislature can help.  

A Jacksonville lawmaker is proposing one solution: Keep more criminals with mental illness from getting locked up in the first place.

Psychiatric nurse Lynnette Kennison remembers a particularly challenging day at the Duval County Pre-Trial Detention Center. That's the main jail in downtown Jacksonville.

Duval County Inmate Dies After Officers Use Taser, Restrain Him

By & Ethan Calloway- News4Jax Dec 31, 2015
mug shot
News4Jax

Update (2:50 p.m. on Dec. 31): A Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman says the death investigation is ongoing, and an internal investigation will follow if wrongdoing is found. 

The original article is below: 

A man who was declared brain dead earlier this month after being shocked with a Taser gun by Jacksonville officers and placed in a restraint chair has died.

Sheriff, Mental-Health Providers Seek To Improve Inmate Care

By Apr 24, 2015
Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

Jacksonville’s mental-health providers are brainstorming how to better serve prison and jail inmates despite small budgets.

Mental health providers and law-enforcement officers met Thursday and Friday to talk about the intersection of mental illness and criminal justice. The two-day event was meant to help identify gaps in service and how to bridge them.

Christine Cauffield is Executive Director at Lutheran Services Florida Health Systems. She says low funding is a persistent barrier.

Jacksonville Mom: Daughter Missing After JSO Officer Took Her From Home

By Sep 19, 2016
photo from missing-person poster
Jessica Palombo / WJCT News

A 40-year-old Jacksonville woman with mental illnesses is still missing after she was released from the Duval County Jail on Aug. 5.  