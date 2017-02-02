Business Of Jacksonville: Downtown Revitalization; Jags Head Back To Future; & March On Trump — #22

There’s the Shipyard’s project, the Metropolitan Park project, the District, the Daily’s Place Amphitheater Project and of course the Laura Street Trio.

In other words, there isn’t a shortage of things to do when talking about revitalizing downtown Jacksonville, and we’re going to bring you the latest on this episode of Redux.

Also, with Super Bowl Sunday just days away, we'll being you a story about football, and how the Jacksonville Jaguars are looking to the past to revive the franchise — and possibly the city.

'Refugees Are Welcome Here’: Jacksonville Protesters Speak Against Trump Order

Hundreds of people protested Tuesday in front of the Duval County Courthouse before marching to City Hall. The “no human is illegal” protesters rallied against President Trump’s order to temporarily ban travel from seven Muslim-majority countries.

Renovation Of Jacksonville's Laura Street Trio In The Works

The heart of Jacksonville’s downtown could be getting a hotel, apartment space, retail, offices, dining options and a rooftop bar. Jacksonville’s Downtown Investment Authority recommended Wednesday nearly $10 million in city incentives for the developers of four historic buildings near Hemming Park.

Tom Coughlin and Doug Marrone meet with reporters at EverBank Field.

Jaguars Hail Coughlin's Return

The Jacksonville Jaguars are counting on former Coach Tom Coughlin to give it the shot in the arm that’s been missing since he left more than a decade ago.

First Coast Connect: Downtown Investment Authority

We were joined by Downtown Investment Authority Executive Director Aundra Wallace and Board Chair Jim Bailey to bring us an update on several proposed downtown development projects.

Daily’s Place Announces Summer Concert Lineup

The Daily’s Place Amphitheatre is set to open next to EverBank Field in downtown Jacksonville in May. The new venue is slated to host a lineup of musical acts, including the Doobie Brothers and the Dave Matthews Band.

New York Aerospace Company Touches Down In Jacksonville

Military equipment manufacturer GRACE Aerospace is moving its headquarters to Jacksonville. That means the New York-based company’s existing, five person, workforce in Jacksonville is set to grow six-fold.

