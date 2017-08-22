Jacksonville City Council President Says No To Public Forum On River Dredge

  • The St. Johns River from the northbank Riverwalk.
    The St. Johns River from the northbank Riverwalk.
    KEVIN MEERSCHAERT / WJCT News

Jacksonville City Council President Anna Lopez Brosche said in a letter she will not be convening a public workshop about JAXPORT’s deepening of the St. Johns River to make way for larger cargo ships.

A couple other council members had asked her to consider the forum for the sake of transparency.

In her statement, Brosche lists 10 reasons why a public workshop on the dredge wouldn’t be appropriate. For one, JAXPORT is an independent authority and its board, appointed by the governor and mayor, voted to proceed with the deepening.

She also pointed out there’s no legislation on the matter before council, and there may never be – although she said a public forum may be appropriate, after an environmental lawsuit seeking to block the dredge project is resolved.

“JAXPORT Interim CEO Eric Green has made the commitment to participate in public discussions regarding the harbor deepening project upon resolution of the current lawsuit, at which time I will evaluate all of the relevant circumstances and consider sponsoring or holding a public workshop,” Brosche wrote.

JAXPORT plans to deepen 11 miles of the river a total cost of about $484 million to make way for bigger cargo business.

In a statement of his own, Councilman Tommy Hazouri said he’ll continue calling for a council-led public forum on the matter. And though he doesn’t object to the project, he thinks it should be properly vetted.

“I have continually called for a public hearing as I believe the ultimate cost of the dredging and the mitigation of the St. Johns River will be much greater than JAXPORT has publicly stated,” Hazouri wrote. “For every reason the Council President has provided, I believe there are many more questions and reasons to support the need for a public forum.”

Lindsey Kilbride can be reached at lkilbride@wjct.org, 904-358-6359 or on Twitter at @lindskilbride.

Jaxport
Dredge
St. Johns Riverkeeper
Jacksonville City Council
Anna Lopez Brosche

St. Johns Riverkeeper Files Federal Dredging Suit Against Army Corps

By Apr 7, 2017
Kevin Meerschaert / WJCT News

The St. Johns Riverkeeper has filed a federal lawsuit to try to block plans to deepen the river for larger ships to enter JaxPort.

The nonprofit Riverkeeper filed the suit Friday against the Army Corps of Engineers for its environmental analysis of a proposed 7-foot deepening of 13 miles of the St. Johns River.

6/13/2017: JaxPort-Rubin; Portland Murders; 'Elvis Ignited'; First Coast Connect Book Club

By Jun 13, 2017

Today on “First Coast Connect,” JaxPort spokesperson Nancy Rubin (01:08) told us about a new proposal by port officials for the deepening of the St. Johns River channel that would cut about $200 million from its cost. Founder and director of The Global Workshop Matt Colaciello (22:33) remembered the murder victims of an attack by a white supremacist in Portland. We spoke with author Bob Kealing (35:36) about his new book “Elvis Ignited.” First Coast Connect Book Club blogger Stacey Goldring was joined by Desiree Bailey (46:13) of the San Marco Book Store.    


    

First Coast Connect: Riverkeeper Slams JAXPORT Over Dredge Plans

By Jun 22, 2017
JAXPORT

St. Johns Riverkeeper Lisa Rinaman says JAXPORT is trying to pull an end-around regarding its new proposal to dredge the river channel.

She said there has not been enough public scrutiny of the plan.

Florida Democratic Senator In Favor Of JAXPORT Deep Dredge

By Jul 3, 2017
KEVIN MEERSCHAERT / WJCT News

Florida Sen. Bill Nelson is optimistic a St. Johns River dredging project will bring big business into JAXPORT. The Florida Democrat’s support for the deepening goes against the concerns of local environmentalists, as the St. Johns Riverkeeper is suing over potential environmental impacts.     