'High' Tornado Risk In Northeast Florida Sunday

At a glance:

– Greatest risk of a tornado in northeast Florida

– Elevated risk of wind damage across nearly the entire peninsula

– Some areas will see at least two rounds of severe thunderstorms



An intense, multifaceted storm system is expected to bring strong or severe thunderstorms to nearly the entire state of Florida Sunday. A few tornadoes, wind gusts up to 80 mph, and hail up to size of nickels are possible in the strongest cells. The greatest risks of severe weather will accompany a squall line that is expected to cross the peninsula Sunday afternoon and evening.

More than 100 reports of damage related to this storm system came in across the mid-South on Saturday.

Here's the forecast for the times and locations of the most severe weather Sunday:

– Panhandle (Tallahassee): 9 am to 3 pm

– North Florida (Jacksonville, Gainesville, Ocala, ): Noon to 8 pm

– Central Florida (Tampa, Orlando): 3 to 10 pm

– South Florida (Ft. Myers, Miami, Ft Pierce): 9 pm to 3 am

Storm Hazards

The tornado risk is highest in the northern part of the state, especially in the early part of the afternoon. Locations near and north of a line from the Gulf Coast to St. Augustine, and primarily east of Tallahassee, should be particularly diligent in having a way of being notified if a tornado warning is issued.

Stay tuned to 89.9 WJCT-FM for live updates in the event of a tornado warning, and download the Florida Storms app for real-time alerts.